Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

As sure as the sun rises in the east, rain will be a worry for the High Point National. It’s almost a certainty that we will see rain at some point during this event's weekend. The question comes in the form of when and how much. Last year, we got heavy rain on Friday, leaving the track soggy and rutty on Saturday morning. That's often been the case: soft conditions fought against all afternoon in hopes of salvaging great motos. This weekend, however, we might get the worst scenario—rain leading up to and through race day. That doesn’t leave the track any wiggle room or a way out. The High Point soil doesn’t soak up water the way Southwick or Spring Creek would. Hard rains turn to mud fast. The track crews will do their best, scraping and pushing mud, but all that will be left is a rock-hard base if the rains really come. That will turn to puddles and standing water. It’s truly a tough setup and not one to hope for.

For the riders, there's not much to do other than prepare mentally. Understanding what's to come and making a plan is the best course of action. The teams and mechanics will prep their motorcycles to handle the worst conditions, but rider psyche matters. I struggled with this, so I know how important it can be. On Saturday, take notice of who is welcoming the rain and smiling at the riders' meeting. They are looking at the mud as an opportunity, not a liability. Sure, some of that is knowing that they have skills in the mud. But even if you're not overly proficient in the mud, ask yourself what's a better likelihood for success: a bad attitude and a "woe is me" outlook or optimism and game-planning for how to capitalize?

Every outlier set of circumstances (mud, extreme heat, etc.) presents an opportunity to make the most of change. Ricky Ryan won the only pro race of his career at Daytona's muddy mess in 1987. Kelly Smith won the only Pro Motocross overall of his career at a muddy High Point in 2000. Jacob Marsack grabbed an unlikely podium at Daytona's mudfest in 2008. Chance Hymas won the only supercross of his career in the muddy chaos at Foxborough. The opportunity is there. Who is going to step up and take it?

31-27-14 (Matthes)

That's Jorge Prado's points collected in the first three rounds of Pro Motocross, and hey, since everyone wants to talk about Prado's struggles, why not discuss it here? Seriously though, there's been a lot of social media chatter from fans about the MXGP champ's issues to start the season. The second moto retirement that Kawasaki PR put out seemed to indicate he crashed, but not really? Watch out for those kickers! Anyway, we heard Jorge isn't happy with his motor and needs it to be faster, which sure, maybe the Team Green guys need to add some ponies to it, but there's no way anyone would have thought it would start out this rough for Prado. Now we're heading to High Point, a track where a lot of European riders have done well before, and we'll have some different dirt. Then we go to some sand (not Lommel sand, but sand), so one would think Prado would start to feel a bit more comfortable. I guess we all underestimated how a rider never being hurt could get seriously hurt, moving to a new country, and adjusting to a completely new bike. Can Jorge get better? For sure, but it's hard to see how he and the team can make enough improvements to battle up front with eight races to go in MX. This has been one of the more puzzling things to start the season.