Trevor Colip’s Family Provides Update After Hangtown Qualifying Crash

The second update came Sunday, June 8:

Trevor was alert and responsive, and fully cognitive upon entering the hospital. After being put into traction Trevor became unresponsive. Upon later evaluation, it was determined that Trevor had “many, many strokes” resulting in brain damage visible via MRI. It was discovered that Trevor has a small hole between the upper right and left chambers of the heart. The activity to put the femur into traction released bone marrow containing fat emboli into his blood stream, and the hole in the heart allowed the fat emboli to travel to his brain, causing the strokes. Following this, Trevor had a surgery to temporarily stabilize his femur with an external fixator last Sunday. He will be undergoing 2 surgeries early this week, one to repair the PFO in his heart to mitigate further damage to his brain in advance of femur surgery and one to repair the femur. The damage to his brain has not been fully determined at this time and the recovery process is yet to be determined.



As of this update Trevor is alert and communicating. We are focusing on the small wins; he still has a long way to go. We are limiting his contact with people outside of our immediate family to allow him the rest he needs to focus on recovery. We greatly appreciate everyone that has reached out to us / him to show support and pray. Prayers are being answered daily. -Rachel”