The Ridiculous Numbers Behind Jett Lawrence’s 450 Pro Motocross Career to Date

At just 21 years old, Jett Lawrence is a two-wheel legend in the making. The Australian native had an impressive 250cc career in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, picking up double digit wins in both classes, as well as two titles per division.

Then, he moved to the premier class full-time in 2023 Pro Motocross, won his debut moto, the second moto later that day, and the 20 remaining motos that summer, writing himself into history books as just the third different rider to have a perfect season in AMA Motocross. That perfect season helped him join Ricky Carmichael (who did the feat twice, in 2002 and 2004) and James Stewart (2008) which puts him in rare air to begin with, but Jett has kept winning on his CRF450R at an unusual rate.

Here are the wild stats: Jett Lawrence has 18 overall wins in 19 starts and has 33 moto wins in 38 total moto starts. He is already tied with Kent Howerton for tenth on the all-time premier class AMA Motocross wins list!

So, that's only five motos total that he has not won! He finished third at the Hangtown Motocross Classic opening moto behind Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger and that was his third worst moto finish to date—and his first third-place 450 Class Pro Motocross moto finish ever. After his 33 moto wins, he has two second-place finishes, that Hangtown third-place finish, a sixth-place finish, and the 24th place finish from last year’s Hangtown round when he crashed but still finished the moto.

That Hangtown race last year ended the perfect start to his 450 MX career, as he had started with 24-straight moto wins. It's also the only overall he's ever lost. More than a year later he sits 18 for 19 in overalls for his career. That might be even more impressive than going perfect as a rookie!