Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

The Ridiculous Numbers Behind Jett Lawrence’s 450 Pro Motocross Career to Date

June 10, 2025, 12:25pm
At just 21 years old, Jett Lawrence is a two-wheel legend in the making. The Australian native had an impressive 250cc career in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, picking up double digit wins in both classes, as well as two titles per division.

Then, he moved to the premier class full-time in 2023 Pro Motocross, won his debut moto, the second moto later that day, and the 20 remaining motos that summer, writing himself into history books as just the third different rider to have a perfect season in AMA Motocross. That perfect season helped him join Ricky Carmichael (who did the feat twice, in 2002 and 2004) and James Stewart (2008) which puts him in rare air to begin with, but Jett has kept winning on his CRF450R at an unusual rate.

Here are the wild stats: Jett Lawrence has 18 overall wins in 19 starts and has 33 moto wins in 38 total moto starts. He is already tied with Kent Howerton for tenth on the all-time premier class AMA Motocross wins list!

So, that's only five motos total that he has not won! He finished third at the Hangtown Motocross Classic opening moto behind Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger and that was his third worst moto finish to date—and his first third-place 450 Class Pro Motocross moto finish ever. After his 33 moto wins, he has two second-place finishes, that Hangtown third-place finish, a sixth-place finish, and the 24th place finish from last year’s Hangtown round when he crashed but still finished the moto.

That Hangtown race last year ended the perfect start to his 450 MX career, as he had started with 24-straight moto wins. It's also the only overall he's ever lost. More than a year later he sits 18 for 19 in overalls for his career. That might be even more impressive than going perfect as a rookie!

Jett Lawrence’s 450 Pro Motocross Results to Date

PositionRaceClassDateBike
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 7, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450May 31, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 24, 2025 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450June 29, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 15, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 8, 2024 Honda CRF450R
12
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 1, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 25, 2024 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Ironman 		450August 26, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Budds Creek 		450August 19, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Unadilla 		450August 12, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Washougal 		450July 22, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Spring Creek 		450July 15, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Southwick 		450July 8, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
RedBud 		450July 1, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
High Point 		450June 17, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Thunder Valley 		450June 10, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Hangtown Motocross Classic 		450June 3, 2023 Honda CRF450R
1
Motocross 
Fox Raceway 		450May 27, 2023 Honda CRF450R
Full Results

