Note: Grant Harlan (broken ribs) is now in and will be back racing this weekend. Multi-time National Motocross Champion Sarah Whitmore gives the storylines and injury report for round four of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. High Point Raceway will bring us the first East Coast round of the summer. It seems to rain very often Friday and/or Saturday for this round, so the question is how much will it rain? The injury report is brought you by Leatt.

Read the injury report text version here

Edit: Tom Journet