Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

High Point National Weekend Preview & Injury Report

June 13, 2025, 8:30am
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Note: Grant Harlan (broken ribs) is now in and will be back racing this weekend. Multi-time National Motocross Champion Sarah Whitmore gives the storylines and injury report for round four of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. High Point Raceway will bring us the first East Coast round of the summer. It seems to rain very often Friday and/or Saturday for this round, so the question is how much will it rain? The injury report is brought you by Leatt.

Read the injury report text version here

Edit: Tom Journet

  • Motocross

    High Point

     Saturday, June 14
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 14 - 10:00 AM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 14 - 10:00 AM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 14 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 14 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
High Point Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
August 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted