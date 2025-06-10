Reid Taylor to Make Pro Debut with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX at High Point National

The following press release is from ClubMX:

CHESTERFIELD, SC: You may have heard the name Reid Taylor earlier this year since he was scheduled to race the East Coast rounds of Supercross for the Muc- Off/FXR/ClubMX team. Unfortunately a minor injury sidelined him for that obligation but another opportunity arose when he decided to stay at the ClubMX facility for training.

Taylor, hailing from Talarm, Australia, has always had the desire to race competitively in the United States. He raced the different tracks around the country in his early years and had his sights set on bigger things in the sport. Knowing Supercross was important, Taylor focused on that aspect of the sport and devoted much of his time training as such. He later became the 2023 Australian Junior Supercross Champion and repeated the feat in 2024 with the Indian Supercross Championship. At 21 years old, Taylor is ready for anything that life has to offer.

When the Supercross deal did not workout as planned earlier this season, Taylor had the option to return to Australia and try again next season, or stay at ClubMX, rehab and continue training. He opted for the latter of the two options and it was a good choice. He has been dedicated to getting himself in the best shape of his career and working within the team environment, which he has only done sporadically throughout his career. During that process, it became apparent that he was also very good at Motocross, a bit of an epiphany for the crew. With one rider on the sidelines so far this season, the team made the decision to have Taylor try one round and High Point seemed like the best choice. High Point’s proximity to ClubMX allows the team to drive there which in turn allows them to carry bikes and all of the necessary parts to complete the effort.

Taylor added: “I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to race for the team at High Point. It wasn’t in the plans, but it is definitely something that I want to do. Being at ClubMX on a full-time basis has changed the way I go about racing. The intensity, structure and focus are something that has been very beneficial to me. These guys are “all in” and I want to return the favor by representing them the best way possible.”

This is just a one race deal, but as things go, more opportunities can come from it. Taylor will need to head home to Australia to honor his visa requirements and then return to ClubMX later this summer. The team is optimistic and judging by his training performance in comparison to his peers, he should do very well.

Team owner Brandon Haas: “Reid has fit right into our program. He follows everything we have asked him to do, and the results show it. We had a spot available for High Point and our organization has always been about giving riders a chance, so it only made sense to follow through on the idea. I discussed with the team and they were all in favor of it too, so this decision will be good for everyone.”

The High Point National will take place in Mt. Morris, PA on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in front of a capacity crowd. Look for the #186 to make his way to the front.

