High Point Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage
June 13, 2025, 8:30pm
Ahead of the fourth round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Tom Journet caught up with Gavin Towers, Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, Jalek Swoll, Levi Kitchen, Ty Masterpool, Seth Hammaker, Drew Adams, and Chance Hymas. Then, watch some raw riding footage.
Film: Tom Journet
