Fans of the Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) are in luck, as they do not have to wait until Ironman in August to watch the riders they love, as Jordan Jarvis plans to line up with the men this weekend at High Point. Jarvis has raced AMA Pro Motocross in the 250 class before, most recently at Thunder Valley in 2023 when she got into the second moto as an alternate and finished 36th.

Jordan has been competing in the WMX this year and currently sits fifth overall in points. She has two podiums so far, a third at Fox raceway and a third this past weekend at Thunder Valley. But a gnarly crash at Hangtown that left her with a broken finger and a gash on her chin, where she pushed through the pain to still finish ninth overall.

When we saw Jarvis on the pre-entry list for High Point we reached out to her to see if she still plans on racing, even though she will be riding injured. This is what she had to say.