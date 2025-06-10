Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain 
Sun Jun 22
Jordan Jarvis On Entry List For 250 Class at High Point National

June 10, 2025, 3:05pm
Jordan Jarvis On Entry List For 250 Class at High Point National
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fans of the Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) are in luck, as they do not have to wait until Ironman in August to watch the riders they love, as Jordan Jarvis plans to line up with the men this weekend at High Point. Jarvis has raced AMA Pro Motocross in the 250 class before, most recently at Thunder Valley in 2023 when she got into the second moto as an alternate and finished 36th.

Jordan has been competing in the WMX this year and currently sits fifth overall in points. She has two podiums so far, a third at Fox raceway and a third this past weekend at Thunder Valley. But a gnarly crash at Hangtown that left her with a broken finger and a gash on her chin, where she pushed through the pain to still finish ninth overall.

When we saw Jarvis on the pre-entry list for High Point we reached out to her to see if she still plans on racing, even though she will be riding injured. This is what she had to say.

“It’s gonna hurt but I’ll have another week to heal. It’s going to suck regardless but I love High Point so it will be worth the pain.”

