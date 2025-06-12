Jerma touched on the difficulty of letting racing go and the uncertainty of what’s next, admitting, “To be honest, I don’t know if there is anything that replaces the adrenaline or the rush you get from racing a dirt bike. I think you just have to let a little bit of that part of you die, and then you fill that gap with the next best thing, I guess.”

A caller called in, saying it was a bummer that we will never get to see Jeremy give it a go in the 450 class. Jeremy concurred, which led to a little bench racing about 450 deals that almost happened with RCH in 2016 and then again with HRC Honda for 2019. “The RCH deal was close because they were doing that in 2016 before things went downhill in ’17. Hindsight was 20-20 because he went the GEICO route, which was a lot better,” Nicoletti chimed in. Martin then talked about the HRC Honda deal for 2019, which ultimately derailed when he broke his back at Muddy Creek in 2018.

Garrett Marchbanks has been one of, if not the biggest surprise, of the summer thus far. Marchbanks is third in points after three rounds and put his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki on the podium with a third in the first moto at Thunder Valley. Garrett called in to talk about his performance so far this summer.

Marchbanks has been trending upwards ever since Seattle Supercross, and he credited that to his longstanding work with Troll Training, as well as hiring Broc Tickle as a riding coach ahead of Indy Supercross. “Alex [Martin] helped me out with a lot of stuff off the bike, and working with Broc, he has been great,” he said. “During the break (after Indy SX), we figured some stuff out on the bike, and it has been great. I don’t know, just something about Broc; he’s helped me out on the bike. I am super pumped to be working with him.” They asked Garrett about his contract situation, and he confirmed he is on a one-year contract with an option, but as of now, nothing has been done. “Things seem like they’re rolling, but honestly, there hasn’t been a whole lot yet,” Marchbanks explained.

One unique thing about Garrett’s program is that he is one of the few riders who is based out of Southern California for the summer. What used to be the norm has become the minority as more and more riders move east to base themselves at a facility. Marchbanks doesn’t mind it for the time being and is happy with his current program. “I don’t think the tracks are that bad right now. Besides the times on public days when it is packed, it can be a little hairy with some of the junior 50 kids on the main track. But besides that, it has been solid out here. This is the most fun I have had training and racing out here in SoCal,” he claimed.