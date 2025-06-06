The Denver Toyota Dealer Association (TDA) is a collective of six Toyota dealerships located within the Denver/Boulder area that work together on various business endeavors and community sponsorship initiatives. The dealerships that comprise TDA are AutoNation Toyota Araphoe (Centennial), Groove Toyota (Englewood), Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder, Mountain States Toyota (Denver), Stevinson Toyota East (Aurora), and Stevinson Toyota West (Lakewood). The Association is rooted within the community throughout the greater Denver area, with several longstanding partnerships that serve to support the best experiences, events, initiatives, and programs the region has to offer.

The second race of the 2025 Pro Motocross campaign provided what could be the most challenging conditions of the entire season, as triple-digit temperatures pushed racers beyond their comfort zones and became the storyline of the afternoon. When all was said and done, a pair of familiar faces stood atop the podium across the 450 Class and 250 Class, as Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the respective points leader, rose to the occasion to solidify their early holds on the title fights. While several other racers were able to make their presence felt as the afternoon unfolded, the sport’s two most prominent young guns continued to lead the way.

Last year in Colorado, this duo emerged triumphant as well. For Lawrence, it signified a much needed rebound from the worst outing of his young 450 Class career. For Deegan, it was a hard-fought victory that showcased a resiliency that ultimately carried him to the 2024 crown. With the added variables surrounding the Thunder Valley National, including the anticipated return of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider and Colorado native Eli Tomac to his home race for the first time since 2022, it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s in store on Saturday afternoon.

Kicking off the weekend festivities for the 2025 Thunder Valley National on Friday, June 6, is the third round of the Women’s Motocross Championship, an AMA National Championship, which will reach its halfway point in Colorado.

The Toyota Thunder Valley National will get underway this Saturday, June 7, with free practice at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET. The first live network television broadcast of the summer will be showcased with a two-hour block on NBC, featuring the first 250 Class moto and second 450 Class moto starting at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, comprehensive live streaming coverage can be seen exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by moto coverage at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Thunder Valley and the remaining nine races of the Pro Motocross Championship can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.