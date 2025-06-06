Toyota Returns as Title Partner of Thunder Valley National
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with event organizer David Clabaugh, has announced the return of longtime partner, the Denver Toyota Dealer Association, as title sponsor of the third race of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The 21st Toyota Thunder Valley National will provide the most unique challenge of the summer campaign, where Thunder Valley Motocross Park’s 6,000-plus feet of elevation will push both racers and their motorcycles to their performance limits this Saturday, June 7, for Round 20 of the SMX World Championship.
When it joined the championship schedule in 2005, Thunder Valley’s scenic mountainside setting left an immediate lasting impression that has carried on for the past 20 years. The thin air adds to the complexity of the action, where a lack of oxygen robs power from the motorcycle and shortens the breaths of the athletes. Over the years, Thunder Valley has been the site of several milestone moments in American motocross history, like the first ever night race in 2008 and serving as the host venue of the 2010 FIM Motocross of Nations, which saw the Americans emerge victorious. Those moments, and the thrilling nature of the track as a whole, have allowed Thunder Valley to become a cornerstone event of the Pro Motocross Championship and among the most revered venues on the planet.
“When I embarked on this journey with Thunder Valley Motocross Park my ultimate goal was to put the spotlight on the state of Colorado as a destination for motocross fans and enthusiasts. In return, I hoped that attention would help revitalize the racing scene throughout the state, and I’m proud to say it has” said Clabaugh, who fostered Thunder Valley’s ascension into a world class venue over the past quarter century. “That vision wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment from a partner like the Denver Toyota Dealer Association, who has shared that goal and supported this track and event every step of the way. It’s been an incredible ride and I’m grateful that they remain as excited today as they did at the beginning of our partnership.”
The Denver Toyota Dealer Association (TDA) is a collective of six Toyota dealerships located within the Denver/Boulder area that work together on various business endeavors and community sponsorship initiatives. The dealerships that comprise TDA are AutoNation Toyota Araphoe (Centennial), Groove Toyota (Englewood), Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder, Mountain States Toyota (Denver), Stevinson Toyota East (Aurora), and Stevinson Toyota West (Lakewood). The Association is rooted within the community throughout the greater Denver area, with several longstanding partnerships that serve to support the best experiences, events, initiatives, and programs the region has to offer.
The second race of the 2025 Pro Motocross campaign provided what could be the most challenging conditions of the entire season, as triple-digit temperatures pushed racers beyond their comfort zones and became the storyline of the afternoon. When all was said and done, a pair of familiar faces stood atop the podium across the 450 Class and 250 Class, as Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the respective points leader, rose to the occasion to solidify their early holds on the title fights. While several other racers were able to make their presence felt as the afternoon unfolded, the sport’s two most prominent young guns continued to lead the way.
Last year in Colorado, this duo emerged triumphant as well. For Lawrence, it signified a much needed rebound from the worst outing of his young 450 Class career. For Deegan, it was a hard-fought victory that showcased a resiliency that ultimately carried him to the 2024 crown. With the added variables surrounding the Thunder Valley National, including the anticipated return of Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider and Colorado native Eli Tomac to his home race for the first time since 2022, it’s anyone’s guess as to what’s in store on Saturday afternoon.
Kicking off the weekend festivities for the 2025 Thunder Valley National on Friday, June 6, is the third round of the Women’s Motocross Championship, an AMA National Championship, which will reach its halfway point in Colorado.
The Toyota Thunder Valley National will get underway this Saturday, June 7, with free practice at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, followed by opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET. The first live network television broadcast of the summer will be showcased with a two-hour block on NBC, featuring the first 250 Class moto and second 450 Class moto starting at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Additionally, comprehensive live streaming coverage can be seen exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by moto coverage at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.
Tickets for Thunder Valley and the remaining nine races of the Pro Motocross Championship can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.
For information about the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
