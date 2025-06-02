Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule
Hangtown Review Podcast: Tomac, Lawrences, Deegan, Steve's Loretta's Dream, and More

Hangtown Review Podcast: Tomac, Lawrences, Deegan, Steve's Loretta's Dream, and More

June 2, 2025, 2:10pm

FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come.

The second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and in this Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and myself discuss all the ins and outs of what happened. The topics we cover include Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Haiden Deegan, who wins more overall wins this summer between Jett Lawrence and Deegan, and my Loretta Lynn’s dream crashing down.

Listen to the '25 Hangtown Motocross Classic directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted