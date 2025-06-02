FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come.

The second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is done and in this Fly Racing Racer X Review Podcast, Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and myself discuss all the ins and outs of what happened. The topics we cover include Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Haiden Deegan, who wins more overall wins this summer between Jett Lawrence and Deegan, and my Loretta Lynn’s dream crashing down.

Listen to the '25 Hangtown Motocross Classic directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.