Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings just won’t go away. On a rebuild from yet another injury, this time a torn ACL and surgery, the five-time FIM World Motocross champion showed he still has it and captured his 108th GP victory in Germany on Sunday.
Despite the talented Belgian Lucas Coenen showing speed and mental strength, “The Bullet” came through in a tough second-moto battle with his teammate to net the overall win. Coenen topped Herlings in moto one, but the veteran came back to get the 450 rookie in moto two to get back to the top of the box.
Below is an interview with Herlings courtesy of MX Large.
Welcome back to the top step of the podium. How does it feel?
Jeffrey Herlings: I mean one set-back after another. I came back after three days on the bike and I wanted to do some local race and got hit on the back, I couldn’t ride for two weeks, then I had one day of riding before Sardinia (GP). Every weekend I got a bit better, then I got 15th, to 10th, to seventh and I felt I was ready for the podium and then I crashed and Romain [Febvre] hit me, there was nothing he could do and then I broke a rib again, so that was really painful for Portugal and Spain. Last weekend I was meant to be on the podium, and I crashed. I had the same points as Ruben [Fernandez], and I had a lot of ups and down and ups and down. To win today was amazing, because the competition was really strong and the track was really tricky.
Tell us about the two motos.
First moto I was battling Lucas, and I have so much respect for him, being 18 years old to contain that pressure, last weekend from Romain and this weekend from me. To be under that pressure and not make any mistakes, he is a big champion in the making, let’s say that. First moto I was riding behind Lucas, and he wasn’t making any mistakes, second moto we had the mud, and I gave Romain a bit of a gap, because I was scared for my goggles, because I knew once I was going through my roll-offs, I was done. I was waiting for the lapped riders, because I knew if you made a good line, you could pass easily. I had one really good line, which I don’t think the other two saw [Coenen and Febvre] and I managed to pass Romain and a couple of laps later I passed Lucas. It was great to come back and win again. The two guys next to me [Febvre and Coenen] are really good and it’s going to be a nice championship between those two.
It was like you really trusted the process this last couple of months. What did you have to do to get your rhythm and your fitness back?
I just tried to keep riding. I just tried to get better and keep riding. I had to ride with the fast guys in Sardinia. I showed them I had the speed, but after three laps my arm pump was harder than you could believe, and I couldn’t hold on anymore. I felt I was riding as fast as the fast guys, and I tried to get to their level again. There is no championship for me on the line anymore, so I just and race for day success. Hopefully get as many podiums and wins as I can. The competition is strong, so it won’t be easy.
You are so used to winning, but how did this one feel, because it’s been a long time since the last one?
I have come off so many injuries, it’s uncountable. I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career. You have the talent you are born with, but so many injuries and I feel it when I wake up in the morning and I feel like (he made a cracking sound). With the talent, you are born with that, that doesn’t go, you just have to put in the hard work to be competitive again. As you could see, it took me two months to be competitive again. It feels good to be back, number 108. There are a couple of guys coming, so I need to get the number as high as possible, so when I retire, it will stay there for a while.
You mentioned in Lugo that you did your first test, because you said you were going too slow to do any testing before that. You look more comfortable on the bike now, so what changes did you make?
I just kind of got a new bike and we had the changes with the new noise rules. I just said, let me ride and I tried to get up to speed and once I was a bit closer, where I should be competitive again, lets go testing. My starts got a bit better, and they are still not, top, top, but like in France on an equal start, I was second in the first moto. Here I got a little favor from Lucas, because he left the first gate open. Normally here, even on the first gate, you would be top five anyway. They improved it a little bit, the consistency isn’t there, but the bike got better on the start, at least my bike. Just trying to keep working, because the competition isn’t sleeping.
All your injuries have taken a toll on you. Coming back from this one, wasn’t an easy task. Did you ever doubt yourself?
When I started in Sardinia, I just thought I go there for practice, but then I went home, got jumped on by another rider and I was injured again. I just thought, I’ll go ride with the good guys and whatever I get, I get and just work from there. I knew I wasn’t going to be competitive, but I never doubted I could still win. I knew it would take a while. I remember when Tim [Gajser] came back in 2023, and it took him a couple of races, and I remember him finishing in 15th in Lommel when he came back and then around fifth or 10th in Loket. It is normal and he probably had some good prep. Lucas is very young and he didn’t have so many injuries, luckily, but Romain knows, when you come back from injuries, it takes some time. I just got thrown into the deep end with no time to prepare. If you get hurt in July and start riding in November, you have time to prepare, but I didn’t come prepared at all. It is what it is, and I just try and get as many podium or wins. The year is halfway through, and I don’t want to interfere with their championship. I'm here to do my thing.
How could you compare Lucas to some of your rivals from the past?
I compare him to [Jorge] Prado, regarding talent. I need to watch what I say, because Jorge is kind of a friend of mine, but I feel like Lucas is even more complete. [He turned to Febvre, who said, “I know what you mean”, and both laughed]. Lucas is very young and there are the rumours about him going to US, but whatever he does, he will be very talented and somebody to look at for the next 10 to 15 years, if he stays injury free. Everyone races a bit different, with Tony [Cairoli] he was a bit sneaky, and we had lovely battles and with Jorge, he has mirrors on his bike, and he could smell where you could be coming (to make a pass). I have had battles so many guys and everyone has their own little style and you have to get used to it. I have had so many injures, and I want to race them clean and so far, they have raced me clean. I just want respect, and I give respect back.
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Romain Febvre
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|3 - 10
|Yamaha
Main image courtesy of KTM Images/Juan Pablo Acevedo