Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings just won’t go away. On a rebuild from yet another injury, this time a torn ACL and surgery, the five-time FIM World Motocross champion showed he still has it and captured his 108th GP victory in Germany on Sunday.

Despite the talented Belgian Lucas Coenen showing speed and mental strength, “The Bullet” came through in a tough second-moto battle with his teammate to net the overall win. Coenen topped Herlings in moto one, but the veteran came back to get the 450 rookie in moto two to get back to the top of the box.

Below is an interview with Herlings courtesy of MX Large.

Welcome back to the top step of the podium. How does it feel?

Jeffrey Herlings: I mean one set-back after another. I came back after three days on the bike and I wanted to do some local race and got hit on the back, I couldn’t ride for two weeks, then I had one day of riding before Sardinia (GP). Every weekend I got a bit better, then I got 15th, to 10th, to seventh and I felt I was ready for the podium and then I crashed and Romain [Febvre] hit me, there was nothing he could do and then I broke a rib again, so that was really painful for Portugal and Spain. Last weekend I was meant to be on the podium, and I crashed. I had the same points as Ruben [Fernandez], and I had a lot of ups and down and ups and down. To win today was amazing, because the competition was really strong and the track was really tricky.

Tell us about the two motos.

First moto I was battling Lucas, and I have so much respect for him, being 18 years old to contain that pressure, last weekend from Romain and this weekend from me. To be under that pressure and not make any mistakes, he is a big champion in the making, let’s say that. First moto I was riding behind Lucas, and he wasn’t making any mistakes, second moto we had the mud, and I gave Romain a bit of a gap, because I was scared for my goggles, because I knew once I was going through my roll-offs, I was done. I was waiting for the lapped riders, because I knew if you made a good line, you could pass easily. I had one really good line, which I don’t think the other two saw [Coenen and Febvre] and I managed to pass Romain and a couple of laps later I passed Lucas. It was great to come back and win again. The two guys next to me [Febvre and Coenen] are really good and it’s going to be a nice championship between those two.