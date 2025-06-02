They Beat Jett! (In a Moto)

1. Tomac is Too Much:

Look, Aaron Plessinger led most of that moto and also held off Lawrence. We’ll get to AP in a second. But the record shows that Eli Tomac won in the first “non-injured moto loss” for Jett Lawrence. Yeah, Eli Tomac! He’s a beast, he’s a legend, one of the all-time greats (now second all-time in career 450 moto wins) and he doesn’t seem to have lost anything even after missing nearly two full outdoor seasons with injuries. One could easily argue that Tomac would have been dealing quite a few loses to Lawrence if he was there to battle him in 2023 and 2024. In fact, you can stop reading right now, if you want. That might just sum up everything, right there, full stop.

2. The Plessinger Factor:

He can’t really explain why, but Plessinger thought there were two laps left in the race when there were actually four to go. He sprinted and then cruised at all the wrong times. Because of that Lawrence nearly ran him down on the last lap, but he didn’t. So, while one could just put all of this on “Tomac is back” it’s key to remember that Plessinger, who was there for just about all of the Lawrence wins in 2023 and 2024, beat him this time. Aaron is fast this year, maybe even faster than last year, when he was already good. He’s pointed to coming into outdoors without an injury from supercross (first time in a lontg time) has really helped. Tomac is on it and so is AP!

3. The Start Factor:

Jett’s incredible 450 MX win record has coincided with insane starts. It’s not just Jett, because Hunter Lawrence nails ‘em too. Can you remember Jett ever having to catch and pass Chase Sexton outdoors even once? We can’t. Well at Hangtown the bubble burst. Jett’s start was okay but he was behind Tomac early. What happened? Honda chose a knobby rear tire instead of the scoop, which isn’t quite as good for starts. Jett said he missed a shift and hit the rev limiter. His start still wasn’t horrific but he had to catch the guys at the front, and he did not do it. My broadcast partner James Stewart has been saying for two years that Jett doesn’t have as much speed to burn as it looks. He controls the pace from the front. He’s so smooth it appears he can just go 20% faster at any time, but that didn’t materialize in the first moto at Hangtown.