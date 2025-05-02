Home Race Vibes in the Steel City (Mitch Kendra)

Look, we all love going to the races but there is nothing cooler than having a true home race. Traveling across the country to cover races is awesome do not get me wrong, but sleeping in your own bed at home, visiting familiar restaurants, and not having to look up directions in a new city is the ideal situation. California locals always get two, if not three Anaheim SX rounds, plus one or two other close rounds in the Golden State, but us on the East Coast—specifically Pennsylvania—do not get that luxury year after year after year. This year’s historic, four-race swing in the Northeast was capped off with Monster Energy AMA Supercross’ return to the Steel City, and, damn, it truly was awesome.

For the last few years now, I have been telling Supercross Public Director Sean Brennen how we need a Pittsburgh Supercross. Brennen is a Pittsburgh native, and I grew up about 30 miles from the city in Washington, Pennsylvania, so I kept telling him—half kidding, half serious—that we needed supercross to return to the Steel City. While working early morning and late nights in other cities, we daydreamed about having a Pittsburgh SX round weekend after weekend, year after year (really since I started with Racer X here a handful of years ago). Little did I know, the return to Pittsburgh was already in the works. Finally, the race was announced last fall. There was instant hype with ticket sales literally skyrocketing. And after an already exciting season and championship battle in both 450SX and 250SX East, Pittsburgh was up next.

Brennen and Senior Public Relations Manager Joe Weber put in a lot of work behind the scenes each and every week (actually, hundreds of people put in work behind the, just to clarify, but I got to see their efforts up close this week) but I know Sean put all of his heart and soul into this one. Working on no sleep for the few days leading up to the race because of a busy scheduled he orchestrated, Brennen finally got to see all of his hard work pay off. Well done, Sean.

And when it was time to finally drop the gate, Acrisure Stadium was PACKED! I have been to Steelers games with less people, it was truly awesome. As Davey mentioned, over 58,000 people showed up. Safe to say people were excited for this one! The crowd loved it when local Vinny Luhovey was leading the 250SX LCQ in his locally made Steelers inspired gear.

I got to share my yinzer knowledge with some of my media colleagues, including some fun facts about the city, random memories I have had here over the years, and local restaurants, and more. I have so many memories from this Northeast swing, which was capped off with the return (home) to Pittsburgh. Thank you, Pittsburgh. Hope to see you again on the SX schedule soon!