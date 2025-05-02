On Saturday, riders will race the 16th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 16 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Denver, Colorado. This race will be round nine for 250SX West Division Championship.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Denver also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
There will be an encore presentation of the night show on NBC on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action this weekend in Ohio for the Powerline Park GNCC. The Powerline Park GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Portugal this weekend for the round seven MXGP of Portugal. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). CBS Sports will also have a delayed airing of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
DenverKTM Junior SX
Saturday, May 3
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
Powerline ParkSaturday, May 3
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of PortugalEMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, May 4
- MX2 Time practiceLiveMay 3 - 8:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMay 3 - 9:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMay 3 - 11:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMay 3 - 12:15 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMay 4 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMay 4 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMay 4 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMay 4 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 2May 4 - 2:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2May 4 - 3:00 PM
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Denver, Colorado (Mountain Daylight Time).
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, May 2, 2025
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration (Online Entries) Check In ONLY
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, May 3, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am – 1:45pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 7:00pm Supercross Watch Party
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, May 4, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00am Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45am Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Denver Supercross
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|26
|
Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|36
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Grand National Cross Country Series
X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|154
|3
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|145
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|110
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|325
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|313
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|241
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|237
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|113
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|102
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|80
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|77
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|71
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|138
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|113
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|108
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|91
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|78
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|133
|2
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|87
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|87
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|77
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|72
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|127
|2
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|124
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|98
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|76
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|281
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|278
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|258
|4
|Liam Everts
|251
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|203
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|305
|2
|Romain Febvre
|278
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|227
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|224
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|188