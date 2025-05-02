On Saturday, riders will race the 16th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 16 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Denver, Colorado. This race will be round nine for 250SX West Division Championship.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Denver also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

There will be an encore presentation of the night show on NBC on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action this weekend in Ohio for the Powerline Park GNCC. The Powerline Park GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Portugal this weekend for the round seven MXGP of Portugal. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). CBS Sports will also have a delayed airing of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross