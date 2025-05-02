Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule
Denver SX, Powerline Park GNCC, and MXGP of Portugal TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

May 2, 2025, 12:20pm

On Saturday, riders will race the 16th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 16 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Denver, Colorado. This race will be round nine for 250SX West Division Championship.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock and NBC.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Denver also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific). 

There will be an encore presentation of the night show on NBC on Sunday starting at 4 p.m. Eastern/1 p.m. Pacific.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season be back in action this weekend in Ohio for the Powerline Park GNCC. The Powerline Park GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Portugal this weekend for the round seven MXGP of Portugal.  Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). CBS Sports will also have a delayed airing of the second motos starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, May 3
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 3 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 3 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 3 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 4 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
Denver Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Powerline Park GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Portugal

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, May 4
    • MX2 Time practice 
      Live
      May 3 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      May 3 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 3 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 3 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 4 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 4 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 4 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 4 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      May 4 - 2:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      May 4 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Portugal MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Denver, Colorado (Mountain Daylight Time).

Denver SX schedule
Denver SX schedule SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, May 2, 2025

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration (Online Entries) Check In ONLY
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - all classes
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, May 3, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35am – 1:45pm Amateur & Pro ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 7:00pm Supercross Watch Party
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, May 4, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00am Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45am Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

May 3, 2025
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Revised: April 27 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
26 Ty Masterpool
Ty Masterpool 		Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
30 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
36 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Entry List
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 3, 2025
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Revised: April 30 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  2025 Denver SX layout.
    2025 Denver SX layout. SupercrossLIVE
2025 Powerline Park GNCC
2025 Powerline Park GNCC GNCC Racing

2025 Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 171
2Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 154
3Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 145
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 136
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 110
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 325
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 313
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 241
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 237
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 113
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 102
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 80
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 77
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 71
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 138
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 113
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 108
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 91
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 78
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 133
2Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 87
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 87
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 77
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 72
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 127
2Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 124
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 98
4Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 76
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 76
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 281
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 278
3Andrea Adamo Italy 258
4Liam Everts Belgium 251
8Thibault Benistant France 203
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Romain Febvre France 278
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 227
4Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 224
7Maxime Renaux France 188
Full Standings
