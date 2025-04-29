2025 Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live

Each year, racers and teams continue to step up and donate their race worn gear and bike plastics to the auction, their contributions continue to lead the industry-wide fundraising efforts for St. Jude and help support their lifesaving mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.

Some of this years marquee items:

Partners of SMX also continue to step up with generous donations that help lift the auction to new heights each year. Often contributing creative one-of-a-kind products and calling on other athletes outside of the SMX community, their contributions are a reflection of the sports commitment to St. Jude's mission.

Some featured items this year:

Monster Energy Snowboard Autographed by winter X-Games athletes

Other Monster Energy athlete contributions Paris Olympic Medalist, Nyjah Huston Autographed used Disorder Skate Deck Tom Schaar Autographed used Signature Birdhouse Skate Deck Sean Strickland Autographed Monster Energy MMA Gloves Peter Sagan Autographed Specialized Helmet

FLY Racing Autographed Helmets

Custom Oakley Goggles featuring St. Jude strap, autographed by Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and RJ Hampshire

Jorge Prado Autographed Kawasaki Elektrode 20

Custom Love Moto Stop Cancer STACYC bikes 16eDRIVE

Jackson X Series Autographed Guitars

For more information about the auction and all other fundraising efforts surrounding St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, please visit Supercrosslive.com/ stjude .

Check out some of the items below, and visit the biding page to view all of the auction items!