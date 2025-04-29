2025 Love Moto Stop Cancer Auction Now Live
The following press release is from the SuperMotocross World Championship:
2025 Love Moto Stop Cancer Online Auction Benefitting the Kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is Now Live
ELLENTON, Fla. – The SMX League is excited to announce that the annual Love Moto Stop Cancer Online Auction benefiting the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is now live, featuring over 200 unique items. The auction, which is now live and runs through Monday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET, has become an annual opportunity for all SuperMotocross fans to collect race worn gear from their favorite racers all while supporting the fight against childhood cancer. Last year's auction raised over $250K, setting yet another auction record and raising the bar for years to come.
Each year, racers and teams continue to step up and donate their race worn gear and bike plastics to the auction, their contributions continue to lead the industry-wide fundraising efforts for St. Jude and help support their lifesaving mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children.
Some of this years marquee items:
- Ken Roczen Autographed Race Worn Jersey
- Haiden Deegan Autographed Race Worn Jersey
- Cooper Webb Autographed Race Worn Jersey
- Chase Sexton Autographed Race Worn Jersey
- Justin Barcia Autographed Race Worn Jersey
- Jett Lawrence Autographed Number Plates
- Jason Anderson Autographed Race Worn Jersey
- Malcolm Stewart Autographed Bike Plastics
- And so much more...
Partners of SMX also continue to step up with generous donations that help lift the auction to new heights each year. Often contributing creative one-of-a-kind products and calling on other athletes outside of the SMX community, their contributions are a reflection of the sports commitment to St. Jude's mission.
Some featured items this year:
- Monster Energy Snowboard Autographed by winter X-Games athletes
- Other Monster Energy athlete contributions
- Paris Olympic Medalist, Nyjah Huston Autographed used Disorder Skate Deck
- Tom Schaar Autographed used Signature Birdhouse Skate Deck
- Sean Strickland Autographed Monster Energy MMA Gloves
- Peter Sagan Autographed Specialized Helmet
- FLY Racing Autographed Helmets
- Custom Oakley Goggles featuring St. Jude strap, autographed by Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and RJ Hampshire
- Jorge Prado Autographed Kawasaki Elektrode 20
- Custom Love Moto Stop Cancer STACYC bikes 16eDRIVE
- Jackson X Series Autographed Guitars
For more information about the auction and all other fundraising efforts surrounding St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, please visit Supercrosslive.com/
Check out some of the items below, and visit the biding page to view all of the auction items!
