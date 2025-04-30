Well, the field is set for this Friday’s Yamaha LCQ Challenge race in Denver, Colorado. Thanks for Feld Motor Sports for letting us do this, thanks to you guys for buying raffle tickets to try to win a 2025 Yamaha YZ450F or some other cool prizes. We'll keep the raffle open until Monday, so keep donating. View the raffle link and prize page HERE and keep in mind we'll still sell raffle tickets next week so you still have time. Raffle tickets are $30, someone will win a brand new Yamaha.
What we do is take all that raffle money and put 100 percent of it into a giant purse for this weekend. I think we'll reach 100k, for real. Feld Motor Sports lets us run a race on Friday afternoon, and the privateers duke it out for the money.
So, here’s the format I came up with to determine who gets to race for the money: We took all the 450SX LCQ results this year and awarded fifth place (first guy to not make the main) 25 points, the sixth-place guy (second guy not to make the main) got 22, and so on. My idea is that the dudes who are routinely just missing mains are still great riders but definitely aren’t making a lot of money. This race helps them.
Also we’re running back our race format from last year which is designed to breed chaos. We like it that way! First main event is a traditional starting gate race for 6 minutes plus a lap. Then comes a second race where we stagger start them with 22nd in race one starting first, and the winner of the first race starting last. Then, throw the green flag and race another main. YES!!!
Oh and did I mention that we have a ping pong ball before the first main to determine if gate pick is by the LCQ Points order, reverse order or split? Yes, we get a little kooky with this thing.
Last year it was Josh Hill who took the win with 2-12 finishes and you can read the recap to see how it all broke down.
This is the fourth year of us having a race and past winners were Kyle Chisholm, Josh Cartwright and Hill.
Speaking of Chiz, with Jerry Robin’s injury preventing him from racing, a couple of guys suggested letting Chiz into the race and having him give whatever he wins all to Robin which he agreed to! Chiz rules!
So as stated, we took the top 17 in the points and then five wild cards. For the first time I wanted to reward solid hard working 250SX dudes, so I went with Hardy Munoz, Dominique Thury, Jack Chambers, Dylan Walsh and Devin Simonson. The caveat for these dudes is they HAVE to ride their 250 in this race. Yes, at altitude. Some of the riders got a little mad at me about this but rules are rules!
We’re streaming this race thanks to the guys from Vurb Moto and thanks to Luxon Clamps, Fox Factory Vehicles, GUTS Racing, and Race Tech for making this happen as well! Stay tuned to this site for those details later this week.
Yamaha LCQ Privateer Challenge Rider List
148 Justin Rodbell
411 Scott Meshey
169 Logan Karnow
173 Hunter Schlosser
711 Tristan Lane
122 Justin Starling
412 Jared Lesher
874 Zack Williams
35 Marshal Weltin
208 Logan Leitzel
43 Grant Harlan
11 Kyle Chisholm
72 Anthony Rodriguez
146 Kevin Moranz
282 Bubba Pauli
976 Josh Greco
512 Austin Cozadd
192 Jack Chambers
87 Hardy Munoz
964 Dominique Thury
101 Dylan Walsh
88 Devin Simonson