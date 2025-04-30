Well, the field is set for this Friday’s Yamaha LCQ Challenge race in Denver, Colorado. Thanks for Feld Motor Sports for letting us do this, thanks to you guys for buying raffle tickets to try to win a 2025 Yamaha YZ450F or some other cool prizes. We'll keep the raffle open until Monday, so keep donating. View the raffle link and prize page HERE and keep in mind we'll still sell raffle tickets next week so you still have time. Raffle tickets are $30, someone will win a brand new Yamaha.

What we do is take all that raffle money and put 100 percent of it into a giant purse for this weekend. I think we'll reach 100k, for real. Feld Motor Sports lets us run a race on Friday afternoon, and the privateers duke it out for the money.

So, here’s the format I came up with to determine who gets to race for the money: We took all the 450SX LCQ results this year and awarded fifth place (first guy to not make the main) 25 points, the sixth-place guy (second guy not to make the main) got 22, and so on. My idea is that the dudes who are routinely just missing mains are still great riders but definitely aren’t making a lot of money. This race helps them.

Also we’re running back our race format from last year which is designed to breed chaos. We like it that way! First main event is a traditional starting gate race for 6 minutes plus a lap. Then comes a second race where we stagger start them with 22nd in race one starting first, and the winner of the first race starting last. Then, throw the green flag and race another main. YES!!!