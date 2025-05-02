Suzuki: Ken Roczen Out for Remainder of Supercross

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Ken Roczen to Miss Remaining Supercross Rounds

Brea, CA – H.E.P. Motorsports and Suzuki Motor USA regret to announce that Ken Roczen will not participate in this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross round at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, due to additional damage to an already injured right ankle suffered during a midweek practice session.

Roczen, who was already managing shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier in the season, experienced a major setback when he suffered additional trauma to his right ankle during training. Medical evaluation confirmed significant further damage to the ankle including a torn ligament. Surgery is required to address the injury and begin the recovery process.

“Ken has been pushing through a lot of adversity this season,” said Larry Brooks, H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance Team Manager. “He’s been incredibly tough and focused on delivering for the team each weekend, even while managing pain. This new development is unfortunate, but we support him fully in taking the necessary steps to heal properly.”

Roczen had continued to impress despite his lingering injuries, most recently winning his heat race in Pittsburgh and holding strong in the top positions during the main event. He currently sits third in the 450SX championship standings.

“It's tough to step away with just two rounds remaining,” said Roczen. “But with the new injury, I need to prioritize long-term health and recovery. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season and I’ll be supporting the team as they head into the final rounds.”

The entire Suzuki and H.E.P. Motorsports organization wishes Ken a successful surgery and swift recovery. The team remains committed to finishing the season strong, with Colt Nichols and Kyle Chisholm continuing their charge in the 450SX class.