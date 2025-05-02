Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
Suzuki: Ken Roczen Out for Remainder of Supercross

May 2, 2025, 1:00pm
Suzuki: Ken Roczen Out for Remainder of Supercross

May 2, 2025, 1:00pm

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Ken Roczen to Miss Remaining Supercross Rounds

Brea, CA – H.E.P. Motorsports and Suzuki Motor USA regret to announce that Ken Roczen will not participate in this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross round at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, due to additional damage to an already injured right ankle suffered during a midweek practice session.

Roczen, who was already managing shoulder and ankle injuries from earlier in the season, experienced a major setback when he suffered additional trauma to his right ankle during training. Medical evaluation confirmed significant further damage to the ankle including a torn ligament. Surgery is required to address the injury and begin the recovery process.

“Ken has been pushing through a lot of adversity this season,” said Larry Brooks, H.E.P. Motorsports/Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance Team Manager. “He’s been incredibly tough and focused on delivering for the team each weekend, even while managing pain. This new development is unfortunate, but we support him fully in taking the necessary steps to heal properly.”

Roczen had continued to impress despite his lingering injuries, most recently winning his heat race in Pittsburgh and holding strong in the top positions during the main event. He currently sits third in the 450SX championship standings.

“It's tough to step away with just two rounds remaining,” said Roczen. “But with the new injury, I need to prioritize long-term health and recovery. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this season and I’ll be supporting the team as they head into the final rounds.”

The entire Suzuki and H.E.P. Motorsports organization wishes Ken a successful surgery and swift recovery. The team remains committed to finishing the season strong, with Colt Nichols and Kyle Chisholm continuing their charge in the 450SX class.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 325
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 313
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 241
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 237
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 222
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 170
9Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 167
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 163
Full Standings
