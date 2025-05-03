Live Written Updates and Results From Denver Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The 2024 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is just about over, with Round 16 of 17 set to unfold today here in Denver. In the 450 Class there’s definitely a bit less drama in the air, as Cooper Webb is on the winning end of a six-point swing after taking the victory last week. He now leads Chase Sexton by twelve points, which eliminates the must-win pressure he’s been under the last few races. Sexton won’t get any help from Ken Roczen either, as Roczen is out for the remainder of supercross. Roczen had already been dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, and exacerbated his ankle injury while training, which will require surgery.