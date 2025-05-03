Live Written Updates and Results From Denver Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
The 2024 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is just about over, with Round 16 of 17 set to unfold today here in Denver. In the 450 Class there’s definitely a bit less drama in the air, as Cooper Webb is on the winning end of a six-point swing after taking the victory last week. He now leads Chase Sexton by twelve points, which eliminates the must-win pressure he’s been under the last few races. Sexton won’t get any help from Ken Roczen either, as Roczen is out for the remainder of supercross. Roczen had already been dealing with shoulder and ankle injuries, and exacerbated his ankle injury while training, which will require surgery.
In the 250SX Class things aren’t close in points, with Haiden Deegan enjoying a 17-point lead over Cole Davies. There should still be plenty of excitement in this class, however, as Deegan has a chance to clinch the title tonight. If he wins and Cole Davies finishes fifth or worse, it’s lights out on the championship. For an in-depth look at 250SX championship scenarios, check out this piece we did earlier this week regarding Deegan’s path to a 250SX west title. It doesn’t seem likely though, as Davies has been riding incredibly well lately. He’s won the last two races he entered, with one of them being an East/West Showdown, and he’s not showing any signs of slowing down. Julien Beaumer could also be a factor tonight. His shoulder, which he dislocated in Arlington, is much better and the track here in Denver is typically dry and hardpack, which is right in Beaumer’s wheelhouse. Also of note, Drew Adams, who suffered a collarbone injury in Glendale, is returning to action today.
The track here in Denver has a long start that runs nearly the whole length of the stadium before funneling into a lefthander that leads into a rhythm lane. There’s also a long rhythm that runs the length of the stadium. The whoops are right out of a 90-degree righthander and are followed by five small jumps. It’s going to be interesting to see what kind of jump combos form up in that section. It's already warm here, and a high of 75 degrees is forecasted, which means it's going to be tough to keep moisture in the dirt. Expect the track to get hard and slick as the day plays out.
Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a look at who’s putting in hot laps in Denver.