Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Maxime Renaux Cleared to Race at MXGP of Portugal

May 2, 2025, 11:00am
Maxime Renaux Cleared to Race at MXGP of Portugal

The following press release is from Yamaha:

After a thorough medical evaluation and impressive progress in his recovery, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has been officially cleared to compete in the MXGP of Portugal this weekend.

Initially taking a cautious approach based on preliminary medical assessments conducted late last week, Renaux has experienced a remarkable turnaround in his condition. Following consultations with his medical team and a successful afternoon spent at a local practice track in Belgium, where he tested his strength and fitness on the bike, Renaux’s improvement has exceeded expectations.

This afternoon, the Frenchman arrived in Agueda, Portugal, where he underwent a comprehensive assessment with the FIM doctors. They have declared him fit to race in round seven of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend.

Maxime Renaux:

“I’m happy to be fit and ready to ride here in Portugal. I will try to make the most of it this weekend because, regardless of the results, being here in the first place is a massive bonus. It’s a new chance, something we didn’t expect initially, but I’m here, I have the green light, and I will try to make the most of it.”

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Portugal

     EMX125 and EMX250
    Sunday, May 4
    • MX2 Time practice 
      Live
      May 3 - 8:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      May 3 - 9:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 3 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 3 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 4 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 4 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 4 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 4 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2
      May 4 - 2:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2
      May 4 - 3:00 PM
      CBS Sports Network
MXGP of Portugal MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
2Romain Febvre France 278
3Lucas Coenen Belgium 227
4Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 224
7Maxime Renaux France 188
Full Standings

Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now