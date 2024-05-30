Episode 72 of SMX Insider: MX Opener Recap, AMA on Penalty Situation

After a memorable start to the Pro Motocross season, the SMX Insiders are here with the inside scoop heading into Round 19 of the SMX Championship. Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas talk about Jett Lawrence’s 12th consecutive overall victory, the penalty to Tom Vialle, and Haiden Deegan’s fast start to the season. SMX Insider is the only show where the AMA’s Mike Pelletier takes you inside the room and gives insight as to how the decisions on penalties are made.

In the big interview, we replay James Stewart’s post-race interview with 450 winner Jett Lawrence, and in SMX Facts, Clinton Fowler gives you the numbers behind Jett’s 23rd and 24th consecutive moto wins, and historic laps-led streak, plus a comparison of 250 podium contenders Levi Kitchen and Haiden Deegan.