Weege Show: Hangtown Preview, Press Day And AMA Talks Vialle and Deegan

Jason Weigandt walks and talks around the Hangtown track to preview round two of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. He also throws in an interview from the SMX Insider show with Mike Pelletier of the AMA, explaining last weekend's Haiden Deegan non penalty and Tom Vialle's penalty. Plus, some press riding footage! All brought to you by Honda's CRF450R and CRF250R. Check out the Lawrence brothers, Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda in action this weekend and check out the bikes at your local Honda Powerports dealer.