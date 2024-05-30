This Will Knock Your Socks Off! 🧦
May 30, 2024 4:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Introducing the latest Racer X socks, available in two sets—classic white and black with masthead—designed to complement your moto gear with style and functionality. Crafted for riders by riders, these socks are perfect for when you are tearing up the track, cruising the open road, or working your day job. Accelerate your moto wardrobe with Racer X's newest sock collection, where speed meets style in every stride.
Racer X Brand
Classic Sock
- Emroidered Racer X Shield
- Moto Knitted On Bottom of Both Sides
- 73% Cotton / 13% Poly 10% Spandex / 4% Spandex
Racer X Brand
Masthead Sock
- Knitted Racer X Masthead Logo
- Moto Knitted On Bottom of Both Sides
- 73% Cotton / 13% Poly 10% Spandex / 4% Spandex