Jason Weigandt is joined by five-time Pro Motocross Champion Ryan Villopoto and two-time Women's National Champion Sophia Phelps to break down the Honda Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, round one of AMA Pro Motocross for 2024. Was Jett really under threat from Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton? What about Haiden Deegan versus Levi Kitchen? We didn't even know who officially won the 250 class as we recorded this, but what did Deegan's overall performance mean? That and much more right here.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

