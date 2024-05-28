Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 1
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 1
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Kyle Chisholm
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 2
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 8
450 Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Grant Harlan
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Talon Hawkins
  3. Ryder McNabb
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 9
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Fox Raceway

May 28, 2024 3:10pm | by: &

Jason Weigandt is joined by five-time Pro Motocross Champion Ryan Villopoto and two-time Women's National Champion Sophia Phelps to break down the Honda Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, round one of AMA Pro Motocross for 2024. Was Jett really under threat from Hunter Lawrence and Chase Sexton? What about Haiden Deegan versus Levi Kitchen? We didn't even know who officially won the 250 class as we recorded this, but what did Deegan's overall performance mean? That and much more right here.
Hosts: Jason Weigandt
Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5% kick of alcohol. Visit www.twistedtea.com to see what we’re up to, check out our estore and follow us on social media @twistedtea. Keep it Twisted!

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

