Well, it’s begun! The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is here, and we kicked it off at Fox Raceway. The outdoors is always a bit of a shock to the senses when you’re watching it, seeing the riders hit the speeds they do, and seeing the roost and rocks flying. It’s just so different from supercross, right?

Look, I wish the series went back to Glen Helen. It’s a better track than Pala, has better viewing, and it’s got the history, but I also understand the difficulties in dealing with the owner of GH and I get why MX Sports doesn’t want to try for a three-peat with them. I've got plenty of stories of what it's like to work with the Glen Helen owner, for sure. Pala’s no one’s favorite track really, but you have to hold a national in Southern California and so, Pala it is. It’s an okay track, getting in and out of the facility is better than it used to be, but man, the parking is all over the place for credential holders and that’s something that needs to be addressed.

We have 11 rounds in the outdoor series, and I’d venture to say that Pala is probably most riders’ 11th-best outdoor race so that should say it all. In the words of almost every pro athlete trying to explain a bad game, “It is what it is.”

Here are some things that I liked about the MX opener and some things I didn’t like.

Things I liked from Pala

I mean, duh. He went 1-1 again but as we said on the race review podcast, maybe it was the “worst” 1-1 of his career? I mean, his brother, Hunter, pressured him pretty well for 1.5 motos, and Chase Sexton was all over him in moto two. So…panic button for the #1? Kidding, but we know Jett wasn’t stoked on his bike setup but in the end, he went 1-1 so, yeah, the streak continues.

Keep in mind we saw Sexton pressure him hard in moto two last year as well and then Jett won every moto the rest of the year. Great day for Jett even though, maybe, JUST MAYBE, he showed us a weakness? Stay tuned.