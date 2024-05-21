Frank Latham Announced as Team Manager for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing expresses its thanks to Max Lee for his time as Team Manager over the course of the past couple of seasons and wishes him success as he embarks on a new path.

Max Lee:

“It’s been an honor to work with the entire Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team these last two seasons. I truly appreciate this amazing experience and the opportunity to live this dream. It’s bittersweet leaving as I’m going to miss the races and working with such an incredible team but I am very excited to start this next chapter of my career. I wish the team the best of luck this outdoor season and I’d like to give a special thanks to Roger De Coster and John Hinz for their help and guidance. I know Frank Latham will do an outstanding job, as he brings with him years of experience validated with his team relationships and rider results. All the best to everyone at Troy Lee Designs, GASGAS and the KTM Group. On to the next.”

The team is excited to now officially welcome Frank Latham – the highly-regarded former title-winning mechanic and factory team coordinator within the group for over a decade – as incoming GASGAS Team Manager for the summer, and it comes as a significant opportunity in his respected career that he has embraced with open arms.

Frank Latham, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager:

"I'm excited for the new opportunity and new venture. By moving into this new role I hope I can make an impact, along with the team and the riders. I am very grateful that Troy [Lee] and the KTM Group are giving me this opportunity, the interest they've shown, and the support given to me in moving over to the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team. I am eager for the outdoor rounds to start and am excited to see how the season develops."

On track, Barcia already has four 450MX overall victory trophies in his cabinet, but was denied the opportunity to chase more one year ago when his season ended through injury only three rounds in. This time around, his GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition is dialed for the motocross season ahead and he too has form on his side, which he is wanting to make count when the points are paid on Saturday afternoons.

"Supercross was definitely one of my more challenging seasons I have experienced so far, but our focus was to show up at every round with a goal to improve and build with every race. I feel towards the end of the season we made great strides, and we ended in a good spot walking away with a podium in San Diego and landing outside the podium at the last four rounds. I really enjoy outdoors and always have a lot of fun with the variety of tracks and conditions that Pro Motocross brings. I obviously didn’t get to start the outdoor season last year, so I am excited to go out there and have a lot of fun and have a strong season."

As for Brown, there was no denying that he had speed to burn during the recent AMA Supercross Championship season on his way to P4 in 250SX East, and now he's aiming to turn that potential into podiums outdoors. The 21-year-old is yet to stand on an overall podium in Pro Motocross, but is in line to change that narrative onboard his GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition when the gates drop on the new year.

"All in all, Supercross went well. I would have liked to have the last couple rounds better, but it is what is – stuff happens – and we learned a lot from the end of Supercross. Moving into outdoor season, we have been testing a lot this past week and got the bike in a really good spot, so we are going to put some more motos in this week and I’m excited to get things rolling at Pala."

Teammate Ryder D's first full attempt in 250MX one year ago was full of promise, racing to 10th in the point standings and learning the ropes of racing outdoors as a professional. The decorated multi-time AMA Amateur National Motocross Champion is still only aged 19, but it's clear that he has what it takes to do battle with the best 250 Class competitors in the nation and he's primed to debut outdoors with GASGAS.