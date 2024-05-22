H.E.P. Motorsports:

Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance

The H.E.P. Motorsports’ Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance effort will focus on the outdoor championship’s 450 class. Racing with fast starter Shane McElrath (12) and crowd favorite Kyle Chisholm (11), each riding Suzuki RM-Z450s.

Shane McElrath (12) projects he will build on his solid momentum in Supercross, and apply it to the team’s outdoor season. With a strong fourth place finish in San Francisco, and a top-ten result at the St. Louis SX round, McElrath seeks to apply much of the bike development learning he gained from the stiff competition faced in the 450 SX season.

Established fan favorite, Kyle Chisholm (11) continues his role as a H.E.P. Motorsports rider while also working with the team on equipment testing and bike setup development, where Chisholm’s extensive SX and MX experience and track knowledge has been a large factor in the H.E.P. team’s 2024 success. Chisholm has ridden strong in 2024, despite a recurring injury limiting his training between rounds. He anticipates being fully recovered for the Pro Motocross series.