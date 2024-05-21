Jeremy Martin Provides Update
Just a few days away from the AMA Pro Motocross Championship kickoff, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team provided a pre-season release on its riders. Five riders are mentioned in the press release—Coty Schock, Jett Reynolds, Mark Fineis, Garrett Marchbanks, and Phil Nicoletti—but two-time 250 Class AMA Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin was not mentioned at all. The #6 suffered a concussion in the final lap of his heat race at the 250SX East Region season opener in Detroit, Michigan, but returned to race the Daytona, Birmingham, and Indianapolis Supercross events, finishing 12th, fifth, and seventh, respectfully. In early April, it was announced Martin would be out for the remainder of the supercross season, although without going into much detail. While the PR did state Martin would sit out the final four rounds of supercross due to lingering head injuries, the release did end with the following note, not mentioning Pro Motocross at all:
"Now we will all take a deep breath and see what the future holds for the famed #6."
Today, Martin provided an update on his personal Instagram page. He said the following, which you can watch in the video below:
Martin captioned his post:
"Hey everyone I put together a little video of my current situation and why I’ve been so quiet.. I’m very grateful to have some amazing people around me like @clubmx @fxrracing @mucoff @atvs_and_more to be so understanding during this difficult time. Idk when I’ll return but the priority is giving myself time to be back to 100% health again first."
In September 2023, Martin signed a three-year extension with the team that was set to run through the 2026 season.
Just two days after ClubMX announced Martin would be sidelined for the remainder of supercross in April, the team announced a new, three-year deal with Coty Schock that will run through the 2027 season. It seems like Martin’s deal has changed due to his current injuries, which opened up the opportunity for Schock to sign a long-term deal.