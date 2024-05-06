At the Denver Supercross, Jo Shimoda returned to the center of the podium for his second 250SX win, three years after his maiden SX win. RJ Hampshire and Levi Kitchen are now tied for the 250SX West Region Championship lead heading into the season finale. Jett Lawrence earned his eighth 450SX win of the season, tying Chad Reed for the second-most all-time for a premier class supercross rookie. Jett’s eight wins so far this season are the most for a Honda rider in a single season since Ricky Carmichael won 11 races in 2002 on a 250cc two-stroke. Jason Anderson hits his 50th supercross podium as Justin Cooper finished inside the top ten for the 18th time through his first 20th 450SX start in what has been an underrated start to his premier class supercross career. Donnie Southers breaks down the lap times, milestones, and more from the Denver Supercross.

Edit/Narration/Production: Donnie Southers

Film: Tom Journet