For the good of the collective family unit, it was more beneficial for Jett to snag the three additional points that come with the race win.

“It’s easy to say,” said Hunter Lawrence. “Obviously I’m not going to race him pretty hard, even though tonight [a win] would have been awesome, but this championship is not all about me. I’ll have my time next year as well and maybe even next weekend. Great night overall, glad to execute the starts, that’s what we’ve been struggling with in the main events on other weekends. Happy to just put it all together.”

While Jett, who won the season opener at Anaheim 1, has clearly been rolling since the day he jumped on the CRF450R, Hunter has been more of a quiet build into the podium, and that’s how he expected it to be.

“I’m more of a rider that gets confidence and mental strength from doing the work,” Hunter said. “I have to put in the laps and I have to put in the work to be able to go ‘Yeah I should be able to win because I’ve done everything possible.’ I’ve been like that most of my career. Everyone’s career path is different. But I get to chase the #18 around during the week and I’m playing catch up after years of injuries. He’s the best in the world right now, so I have a great base to keep learning and training off of. If Jett wasn’t here, I’d probably be a great candidate to say I’ve had a great rookie season, but number 18 has stolen that one well and truly! [Laughs] I wouldn’t have it any other way. I was able to help him when we were younger and stuff, and now the tables have turned the last three odd years, and I’m chasing him. Which is cool.”

For Hunter to apply his normal strategy of logging laps and collecting data, simply getting through his rookie season healthy was job one.

“For sure, you flash back to Daytona,” said Hunter, who went down at the superspeed way with a shoulder injury but was able to return to racing soon after. “Super grateful I was able to bounce back as quickly as I was. Being able to get through the full season healthy is the first big box you’ve got to be able to tick if you want to be in the championship or be in the fight. Then, learning how the 450 is in supercross. I didn’t forget how to rider supercross from last year, but the 450 is different, you’ve got to sack up and ride it and trust it and learn.”

All of this led to the chance to make some history in Denver. For Jett, the night was huge for the championship, with an ailing Cooper Webb back in fifth and ceding more points. That really wasn’t what he was thinking about, though. All he was worried about was securing the Brotherly Love 1-2 finish.

“Seeing the white flag, I knew Hunter was right there, I was like ‘Oh please nothing go wrong.’ Because if we finish like that we have a chance to make history. So, I was like ‘Let’s get through it safely, ride the safe lines I can hit and take some risk out and stuff.’ And then looking down the start straight, I was looking back making sure Hunter was there and I was already getting amped up.”