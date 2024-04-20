Results Archive
  Jorge Prado
  Tim Gajser
  Jeffrey Herlings
  Kay de Wolf
  Lucas Coenen
  Camden McLellan
  Steward Baylor
  Jordan Ashburn
  Jonathan Girroir
  Grant Davis
  Josh Toth
  Liam Draper
  Cooper Webb
  Chase Sexton
  Ken Roczen
  Haiden Deegan
  Cameron McAdoo
  Tom Vialle
  Jorge Prado
  Romain Febvre
  Tim Gajser
  Liam Everts
  Thibault Benistant
  Simon Laengenfelder
  Jett Lawrence
  Cooper Webb
  Eli Tomac
  Levi Kitchen
  Jordon Smith
  Nate Thrasher
  Chase Sexton
  Aaron Plessinger
  Adam Cianciarulo
  Tom Vialle
  Jalek Swoll
  Max Anstie
  Chase Sexton
  Aaron Plessinger
  Adam Cianciarulo
  Max Vohland
  R.J. Hampshire
  Garrett Marchbanks
Seth Hammaker (Shoulder) Sidelined for Nashville Supercross

April 20, 2024 9:30am | by:
After getting a great jump to the start of the 250SX main event at the Foxborough Supercross last weekend, Seth Hammaker’s evening ended early with a hard crash in the whoops. Despite rehabbing this week and trying to ride on Thursday, the #43 machine will not be able to race this weekend in the first of two East/West Showdowns. Kawasaki announced on Friday morning that Hammaker would be sidelined for the Nashville Supercross. He is hoping to return to racing next weekend at his home race, the Philadelphia Supercross. After six rounds of the 250SX East Region Championship, Hammaker sits eighth in the standings, highlighted by two third-place finishes.

Unfortunately for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, championship leaders Levi Kitchen (250SX West Region) and Cameron McAdoo (250SX East Region) are the only two healthy riders this weekend as Maximus VohlandAustin Forkner, and now Hammaker are all sidelined with respective injuries. 

"📣 RIDER UPDATE 📣
@pcraceteam rider @sethhammaker will sit out Round 14 of @supercrosslive this weekend in Nashville due to a shoulder injury sustained last weekend in Foxborough. Stay tuned for more updates on Seth and his return to racing."

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 120
2Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 116
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 107
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 105
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 95
6Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 86
7Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 79
8Seth Hammaker
Bainbridge, PA United States 72
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 72
10Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 70
Full Standings


