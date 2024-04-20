After getting a great jump to the start of the 250SX main event at the Foxborough Supercross last weekend, Seth Hammaker’s evening ended early with a hard crash in the whoops. Despite rehabbing this week and trying to ride on Thursday, the #43 machine will not be able to race this weekend in the first of two East/West Showdowns. Kawasaki announced on Friday morning that Hammaker would be sidelined for the Nashville Supercross. He is hoping to return to racing next weekend at his home race, the Philadelphia Supercross. After six rounds of the 250SX East Region Championship, Hammaker sits eighth in the standings, highlighted by two third-place finishes.

Unfortunately for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, championship leaders Levi Kitchen (250SX West Region) and Cameron McAdoo (250SX East Region) are the only two healthy riders this weekend as Maximus Vohland, Austin Forkner, and now Hammaker are all sidelined with respective injuries.