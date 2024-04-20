Breaking news here on the morning of the Nashville Supercross: Evan Ferry and Triumph Racing have parted ways, effective immediately. The second-generation rider signed with the race team as Triumph introduced an all-new motocross model last year and entered into the AMA Supercross and Motocross racing world—and the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) series overseas as well. In his first and only race with the team, the Detroit Supercross, Ferry was forced to go to the LCQ, which he won. He did not even make it a full lap in the main event as he was one of the dozen riders collected in the massive first-turn pileup off the start of the main event, ending his night early. Ferry had yet to make a return and last week rumors of his departure from the team were floated around the paddock. Now, the news is official. Read the full press release below.

Triumph Racing and Evan Ferry Part Ways

Triumph Racing and Evan Ferry have mutually decided to part ways with immediate effect. Triumph Racing would like to wish Evan all the best in his future endeavours.

It is with regret that Evan Ferry will no-longer race for Triumph Racing in the SuperMotocross World Championship. Evan joined the team during the creation of the global motocross project, a historic step into a new segment for Triumph, which included the development of the all-new TF 250-X. The British manufacturer has supported the 19-year-old throughout his time in the lead-up to the launch of the new US Racing team, and brought in a number of seasoned professionals as part of the programme.

Evan, an AMA Supercross rookie, lined up in what was a proud moment for Triumph and its team at the opening round of the 250SX East Championship in Detroit on February 3rd. With a tough qualifying, the young Floridian dominated the Last Chance Qualifier to make it through to the Main Event with his teammate. Evan was unlucky to be taken out in the first turn, but the young racer had already shown grit and promise in what was an exciting first event. Ahead of the second round in Arlington, Evan was ruled out with an unfortunate injury, and it was the team’s hope he would return to action as quickly as possible.

Despite the efforts of Triumph Racing to support Evan and adapt the programme for the remainder of his rookie year, including the offer of focussing on the Pro Motocross series, Evan has decided that he will step away from the team.

Everyone at Triumph Motorcycles and Triumph Racing wishes Evan all the best for his future.