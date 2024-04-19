Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of the Nashville round of Monster Energy Supercross, and the Red Bull KTM boys were down for a chat. Hear from Julien Beaumer, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Chase Sexton before a big round in the championship: an East/West Showdown in the 250 class and a very close points fight in the 450s.

