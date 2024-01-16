Mud races have been a hot topic this week coming off the 2024 San Francisco Supercross which featured quite the downpour. This week we're throwing it back to 2018 where the Unadilla National experienced similar conditions and we saw some tight 250 class racing. In this first moto, Dylan Ferrandis outduels teammate Aaron Plessinger to take the win ahead of Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Shane McElrath. Interestingly enough, those three finished P4 - P6 in the 450SX main event at San Francisco on Saturday. Maybe we should have know they would do well by looking back at this moto!

