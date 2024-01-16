The annual “stacked field” talk before Anaheim 1 always puts a premium on main event positions for privateers, so those who can make their way into the mains consistently are definitely doing something right. Freddie Noren and Cade Clason made the grade at both rounds, including Clason holding Hunter Lawrence back in the final turn of the A1 LCQ, and then they both slogged their way into the San Francisco main via the LCQ, with Clason again getting the last spot after some battling with Justin Barcia along the way.

Either way, these dudes will take it, and that includes battling each other in the mud over the weekend. We talked to them about racing each other after the race.

Cade Clason | 19th

Racer X: Cade Clason. Just take me through this day because this is unreal.

Cade Clason: Right. Dude, it's the muddiest race I think I've ever been a part of. It was stressful. You had to go out and do a [timed] lap in first practice. We saw somebody decided to not ride first practice and they were gonna ride second and then they canceled it. So you have to get a lap in when that stuff happens because you just don't know what it's gonna do. The track really in practice wasn't that bad, besides the whoops, like you could still double stuff and do everything, but then it just kept raining and kept raining and then my heat race, I was actually up there like around the 11th or something, but I had so much mud on my helmet. I couldn't hold my head up anymore and it was like pushing my goggles down! It was a whole mess and then I just ended up pulling off so that my mechanic could wash my bike completely for the LCQ. So I had like a last gate pick and I just pinned it down the outside and just, I don't know, man, I got a halfway decent start and then just picked a couple of dudes off in the LCQ. We had no pit boards all day, so I'm like looking around at the TV screen trying to see what place I'm in! Yeah it was cool. I made it in two-for-two [qualifying for main]. In the main, my holeshot device got stuck down on the first lap, so I had to stop on the first lap and like mess with that. I just kept chugging away. I never crashed but I got stuck twice. It was just, it was just hard, man. I lost my brakes. Like, you're so uncomfortable, you're freezing cold. I'm going so slow. I can listen to the announcers talk, it's just wild.