When the rain poured down Saturday at San Francisco’s Oracle Park ahead of the second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the talk was centered around so called “mud specialists.” Riders who are strong in muddy conditions come in all forms, but one of the first qualifiers of a good mud rider usually tends to be someone who has a lot of experience in the mud. Usually that means coming from a place where it rains a lot and there’s no other option but to ride or race in the rain, but Simi Valley, California isn’t exactly a hotbed for rainstorm conditions. That’s where 19-year-old Slade Varola calls home, but the limited experience in muddy conditions didn’t hamper him one bit as he qualified right into his first ever 250SX main event out of the heat race and cruised home a 14th place result in his first ever go.

“I've never ridden muddy supercross,” said Varola after the main event. “I've ridden it slick and snotty but like it was deep out there. We weren't hitting anything. It was whoever can roll the fastest and I was by far, you know, one of the slower people out there, but I didn't go down.”

Varola was one of many Californians who showed well in the downpour on Saturday as Bakersfield’s Ryder DiFrancesco won a heat race, fellow Simi Valley resident Carson Mumford got his first ever top five in the main event, Perris native Joshua Varize earned a career best seventh, and Menifee’s Hunter Yoder also got a career best eighth. But Varola got the full range of experience for his first ever muddy supercross as he hit the track first in qualifying with the 250SX B group and then also had the first heat race after the rain really picked up and nobody knew just how bad the track would be. Varola kept a cool head despite being lapped in his heat race to see his ticket to a main event stamped for the first time ever.