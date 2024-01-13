Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Morning Report

The opening round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted. Riders returned to respective corners, regrouped, and now it is time for round two. However, unlike the opening round, we expect to see rain throughout the entire day. The track was sealed when the Racer X crew arrived on Friday morning (which canceled any press day riding sessions for this round), so the track should be in good condition at the start of the day. But with a high of about 55 degrees Fahrenheit and rain expected from sun up through the night (and picking up during tonight's main program), the track might take a beating.