Justin Cooper isn't one to draw attention to himself, so he's actually okay coming into his first full 450 season under the radar. There's less pressure that way, especially considering Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are his teammates, and the standards for those guys are very high. But JCoop knows how to ride, he's been up front for his entire 250 career, and Anaheim proved he could be good on a 450, also.

When Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart got collected and went down early, Cooper got claimed as well. He got up in 20th, and then rallied all the way back to eighth against a stacked field. He even passed Tomac, who was struggling. Maybe JCoop should be getting more attention. Jason Weigandt ringed him up to give him some.

