Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Oracle Park in San Francisco, California this Saturday night but it won't be without a little bit of moisture. Rain is headed towards the bay area and as such, press day riding on the track was cancelled for the athletes as the track crew worked to seal off the track from the impending rainfall. We scoured the pits on Friday afternoon and caught up with Ken Roczen, Julien Beaumer, Phil Nicoletti, Robbie Wageman, Shane McElrath, and TJ Albright ahead of the race to hear their thoughts on Anaheim 1 last week and what they expect out of the second round tomorrow.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Additional film: Matt Rice

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.