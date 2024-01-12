Results Archive
How to Watch: San Francisco

How to Watch San Francisco

January 12, 2024 7:00am
by:

On Saturday, the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Supercross will also be the second event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Francisco Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.

NBC will have a Sunday re-air of the San Francisco Supercross night show program that will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    San Francisco

     Saturday, January 13
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 13 - 12:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 13 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 13 - 8:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      January 13 - 8:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      January 14 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      TBA
      CNBC
San Francisco Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2024 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 25
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 22
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 20
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 17
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 22
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 18
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 17
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

San Francisco Supercross

San Francisco Supercross Race Center

San Francisco Supercross Injury Report

San Francisco Supercross Entry Lists:

Supercross

San Francisco - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 13, 2024
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA United States
Revised: January 10 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Updated Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List
Supercross

San Francisco - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 13, 2024
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA United States
Revised: January 9 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Oracle Park
Address: 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107

Practice & Qualifying — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT 

TICKETS

Get tickets to the San Francisco Supercross.

Track Map

  • The 2024 San Francisco Supercross layout.
    The 2024 San Francisco Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports
RACE DAY SCHEDULE

San Francisco Supercross Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    San Francisco

     Saturday, January 13
    Oracle Park
    San Francisco, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Saturday
    10:40am 10:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    10:50am 10:50am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    11:28am 11:28am Track Maintenance
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock
    12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock
    12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    1:10pm 1:10pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    1:20pm 1:20pm Track Maintenance
    2:00pm 2:00pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:15pm 2:15pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:30pm 2:30pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:45pm 2:45pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:00pm 3:00pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:10pm 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:20pm 3:20pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:30pm 3:30pm Track Maintenance
    5:00pm 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:36pm 5:36pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:50pm 5:50pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    6:04pm 6:04pm 450SX Heat 1
    6:18pm 6:18pm 450SX Heat 2
    6:26pm 6:26pm Track Maintenance
    6:52pm 6:52pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:03pm 7:03pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    7:10pm 7:10pm Intermission
    7:18pm 7:18pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    7:23pm 7:23pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:40pm 7:40pm 250SX Victory Circle
    7:40pm 7:40pm Track Maintenance
    7:51pm 7:51pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    7:56pm 7:56pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:18pm 8:18pm 450SX Victory Circle
San Francisco Supercross Schedule

