Ahead of what we expect to be a weather-impacted San Francisco Supercross, we caught the #94 for a quick update.

Racer X Online: Ken, coming into last weekend, first race of the new year. Obviously, you don’t want to go down on the first lap, but you had a good fight through the field. Recap last weekend for us.

Ken Roczen: Yeah, the weekend started off really good. We were on the board every qualifying session, which was good. And then my night started off really good with the really good start in the heat. And I ended up taking that win. And it was nice to have the first gate pick in the main event. I even had a really good start in the main event. But AP [Aaron Plessinger] went in a little deep and everyone went around the inside, so I ended up being midfield and crashed in the first rhythm. It was unfortunate, wasn’t my fault, things like that can happen, but the problem was that my bike was really twisted up. So, I ended up going in the mechanics’ area and we straightened out my wheel, but my bar mounts were all twisted and really jacked up. And even while I was riding, I could swear they were moving and twisting more and more, because they weren’t solid anymore. So, I did the best I could.

The track got pretty chewed up. Actually, it was kinda soft. So, as it got ruttier, I just had a really hard time going in a straight line [with the twisted bars], especially with how cupped out the whoops were. Yeah, I just struggled a little bit, let’s put it that way, as the track got chewed up. But my mindset was I needed to finish the race as far up there as I possibly can. It’s not ideal to be that many points down right off the bat, but it is a long season, and obviously, we’re having a mudder tomorrow. I left there with a smile on my face because I did everything that I could. And I think for what cards I got delt, I was still riding well, and I just salvaged as much as I could.