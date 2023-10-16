Watch: Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton Tours KTM HQ

The following press release is from KTM:

All About The Chase: Red Bull KTM’s New Supercross Star Visits KTM HQ For The First Time

KTM swung open the doors to their Motorsports HQ this week and welcomed brand new AMA Supercross and Motocross racer – 2023 450SX Champion – Chase Sexton, for the 24-year-old’s first visit and look around the factory.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s fresh recruit travelled to Munderfing to meet the technical team and all the staff behind the creation of the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION that he will race in the 2024 AMA 450SX series, the AMA Pro Motocross 450 Class championship and the three-round ‘play-off’ SuperMotocross contest that ties up both ‘indoor’ and ‘outdoor’ disciplines. Sexton is one of the brightest stars of the busy and immensely popular U.S. racing scene after fighting all summer for the 2022 motocross crown (that went down to the final moto) and then ran hot into 2023 supercross where he was able to lift the coveted title.

Before an intense schedule of testing and preparation takes place with a view to Anaheim 1 in January – the opening date of supercross usually falls close to the launch of the Dakar rally and kicks the new international racing season off at full gas – Sexton had the full orange immersion in Austria.