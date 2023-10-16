Guillem Farres from Star Yamaha to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing never ceases in the quest to develop new talent, but finding Spanish rider Guillem Farres was an impressive move even by that team's lofty standards.

In late 2022, he went from a little-know young European rider to a top-ten rider in the 250 National in Pro Motocross seemingly overnight, taking 9-11 finishes overall at Budds Creek and Ironman. He skipped Monster Energy Supercross in 2023 but was the back at the races for Pro Motocross, but unfortunately that was brief, as a crash off the start in Thunder Valley resulted in a broken arm and an end to his summer. Farres had gone 8-7 in the overall results at the first two races of the year.

Then in August we heard word that Farres was, surprisingly, moving from the Star Yamaha team and had been signed by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. The Husqvarna team made that news official today in a press release, which you can read below.

Farres is in for the full season, which means he will be making his supercross debut in 2024.

The full press release is below.

Guillem Farres Joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for 2024

Third 250 Class Rider Added Alongside RJ Hamphshire and Casey Cochran

The 20-year-old Spaniard will be onboard the FC 250 leading into next year, committed to the AMA Supercross Championship, in addition to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and SMX Finals Series.

Farres first arrived in U.S. competition during the late stages of the 2022 outdoor season, immediately displaying front-running potential with a series of top-10 results. He continued that trend in the opening part of the 2023 series and scored a top-five moto finish at the beginning of Pro Motocross, however, was unfortunately injured in round three and didn’t return to action.

An opportunity to join Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is an exciting one for Farres, set to make his 250SX debut in 2024, before continuing to build upon his promise in 250MX, while training as part of the Baker’s Factory program in Florida.

“I am really happy to be joining the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team for this upcoming season,” Farres said. “I am also super-excited to start this new chapter of my career after a tough year due to injuries. Now, I am fully healed and ready to get on the new bike. I can’t wait to get started at the Baker’s Factory – it is an honor to be part of such a legendary program with Aldon [Baker] and all the guys.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey, said that Farres has been on the team’s radar since his first appearance in AMA Pro Motocross and is confident that his capabilities will translate into strong results as experience continues to grow.

“Guillem caught our eye in 2022 when he came to the US for a couple of races,” explained Ramsey. “Then when he started the 2023 MX series, he once again showed signs of great speed and potential. He has a great attitude and work ethic, which I believe will lead to great things in the future. The sky is the limit for Guillem and we are happy to welcome him to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”