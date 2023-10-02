Silly season is now here, but the usual October 1 announcements aren’t going to happen for everyone. Chase Sexton is likely headed to Red Bull KTM for 2024, but that news is not official yet. As we wait, Sexton did post a thank you to Honda on his social channels on Friday, which, funnily enough, had the location listed as Kauai, Hawaii. Sounds like vacation time for Chase! Honda itself as well as various other stakeholders in the Sexton and Honda relationship also posted on social. It was a very classy way to end a run together, which of course included the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in the 450 class, which was Honda’s first since 2003.

Man it’s been one heck of a ride with the Honda family! Lots of ups and downs, two 250 SX titles, One 450 SX title, and tons of memories that will last a lifetime. Riding for Honda HRC was always a dream for me, and to make that a reality is really something special.



Thank you to each and every one of those team members that made my 4 year run there so special. ❤️