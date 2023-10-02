Sexton and Ferrandis Say Good Bye
Silly season is now here, but the usual October 1 announcements aren’t going to happen for everyone. Chase Sexton is likely headed to Red Bull KTM for 2024, but that news is not official yet. As we wait, Sexton did post a thank you to Honda on his social channels on Friday, which, funnily enough, had the location listed as Kauai, Hawaii. Sounds like vacation time for Chase! Honda itself as well as various other stakeholders in the Sexton and Honda relationship also posted on social. It was a very classy way to end a run together, which of course included the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in the 450 class, which was Honda’s first since 2003.
Man it’s been one heck of a ride with the Honda family! Lots of ups and downs, two 250 SX titles, One 450 SX title, and tons of memories that will last a lifetime. Riding for Honda HRC was always a dream for me, and to make that a reality is really something special.
Thank you to each and every one of those team members that made my 4 year run there so special. ❤️
Dylan Ferrandis also said a good bye to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, which had been his home for seven seasons. Ferrandis is rumored to be heading to HEP Motorsports Suzuki (which has various sponsors including Twisted Tea, Progressive, and Ecstar) but we have also heard a couple other suitors swirling about. Hopefully we’ll know more about Ferrandis’ future status soon. Ferrandis claimed two 250SX West Region titles in supercross (2019 and 2020), as well as the 2020 AMA Motocross 250 Class championship, then the 2021 AMA Motocross 450 Class title in his rookie year.
As for Sexton, we will sit tight until this first look at him in orange colors arrives. One more thing to know: Sexton might be changing his number for 2024 now that his supercross title has made him eligible for a single-digit status. We’ll see more info, soon.