Watch: Ryder DiFrancesco Joins Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas

Long-time Kawasaki rider Ryder DiFrancesco has signed with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team. After turning pro in 2022 and racing several rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the 18-year-old finished 10th in the 2023 championship in his first full go. The California native will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in '24 on a GasGas MC 250F. Check out the full press release below, as well as the team's video announcement.

Ryder DiFrancesco To Get On The Gas In 2024 With Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing

Locked In For Complete Supermotocross Season, Including 250sx Debut On Mc 250f Factory Edition

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing has signed Ryder DiFrancesco for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, spanning the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships, as well as the high-profile SMX Finals series.

Ryder D is GASGAS-bound for 2024 onboard the MC 250F Factory Edition

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing lands talented teenage prospect

2024 season will mark DiFrancesco's first in 250SX regional division

Still just 18 years of age, Ryder D is regarded as one of the sport's finest young talents in U.S. competition, emerging from a highly-decorated amateur career into the professional ranks this year with immediate promise and a share of encouraging results.

The 2024 season will see DiFrancesco line up for his rookie 250SX campaign – the specific region yet to be determined – when the gates drop on Supercross early next year, in addition to his second term of lining up outdoors in 250MX, and the SMX post-season.