On Saturday, the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 9:30 p.m. EDT/6:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT on both Peacock and USA. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the finale that will air at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action for the 19th and final round MXGP of Great Britain on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com. Note: both the MXGP titles (Jorge Prado in MXGP and Andrea Adamo in MX2) are wrapped up. Read more on the champions below.