Masterpool has been holding off surgery for an appendicitis so he can race SMX. He’s controlling the situation with antibiotics and is in for the SMX finale.

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for SMX due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out with a torn Achilles tendon.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for SMX due to a knee surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250SMX Class

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin hasn’t raced since badly breaking his wrist at Hangtown, and this weekend will be no different.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher is out for all of SMX due to multiple injuries sustained at the Atlanta Supercross