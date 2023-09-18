The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
Jorge Prado Becomes The 2023 MXGP World Champion While Seewer Wins His Third GP of The Year
MAGGIORA (Italy) – The eighteenth round of the season in Maggiora for the MXGP of Italy held all its promises with the coronation of a new MXGP World Champion, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado.
The season has been long for the Spaniard who took the Red Plate right from the first race in Argentina. Prado showed an incredible determination to keep his cool in front of riders who pushed hard to take his place such as former MXGP World Champions Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre. However, Prado never flinched and display an amazing consistency throughout the whole season as he won 10 RAM Qualifying Races, 14 races, 16 podiums and 2 Grand Prix victories. The World Champion was helped by his legendary fast starts to take 14 FOX Holeshots so far this season.
Thanks to his race win in Race 1 of the MXGP of Italy and the retirement from Romain Febvre, Prado manage to win the Championship on the first race of the day against all odds. The Spanish has won his third Motocross World Championship and can now proudly sit alongside those who made it to the top in the MXGP class. With one Grand Prix to go in Great Britain, Prado could still increase in amazing stat but he will be coming into the starting gate of the first race with a sense of relief and pride of being the 2023 MXGP World Champion.
The MXGP of Italy saw Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer win his 3rd Grand Prix of the season in front of Jorge Prado who ended on the second step of the podium which was enough to win the Championship. Third on the podium was an excellent Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández
The venue saw an huge attendance with the fans being very noisy and cheery the whole day in a very special atmosphere that pushed the riders to show their best selves in front of the outstanding support from the home crowd, delighted to be part of unique moment in the Championship.
In Race 1, it was none other than Jorge Prado who took the FOX Holeshot to take the lead from the start. Prado was not leaving anything to chance and flew with the lead. Behind him Jeremy Seewer got under pressure early on from Romain Febvre who knew he had to get pass Prado to keep his hopes of winning the Championship alive. He pushed very hard and even passed Seewer for a brief moment before losing balance and leaving the Swiss off the hook. The heart-breaking moment for Febvre happened on lap 6 of 18. Febvre first got untidy and crashed out of 3rd place to pick himself in 5th but the Frenchman kept charging forward, only to find himself a lap later hitting the bank of the track after pushing hard. The bike started to lose power and Febvre would never manage to get the bike going again, leaving the path free for Prado to win the Championship.
With that in mind, Prado needed only the 4th place and above to win the Championship. Prado didn’t realise that but kept riding superbly to win the race and discover the whole team and his family waiting for him after the checkered flag.
Seewer kept riding strongly to finish at an excellent 2nd place after battloing off Febvre early on in the race. After winning his first race on Saturday, Forato confirmed his form to start very well going 4th on the opening lap. Forato benefit from Febvre’s nightmare to get an incredible 3rd place, his best sunday race finish of the season.
Behind them, things settled pretty quickly with Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen, Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández and Standing Construct Honda MXGP’s Pauls Jonass all staying consistent to keep they rank throughout the whole race and all gaining one position due to Febvre’s retirement. Vlaanderen finished 4th, Fernandez 5th and Jonass 6th.
For Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff his riding allowed him to put pressure on the good performer De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel who found himself 8th and then 7th for nearly the full race. Paturel could not contain Coldenhoff’s assault on lap 16 ad Coldenhoff finished in 7th while Paturel settled for 8th.
MXGP of Italy - MXGPSeptember 17, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Seewer
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|2
|Tim Gajser
|9 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|5 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 6
|GasGas
|5
|Alberto Forato
|3 - 5
|KTM
The most incredible performance of the race was from Team HRC's Tim Gajser who fell in the first corners to pick himself in the last position. However already on the tur of the opening lap, Gajser went up to 17th. The Slovenian kept charging and overtaking rider after rider to finish 9th in the end which shows that his riding and confidence are reaching incredible heights.
In Race 2, the freshly MXGP World Champion Prado continued on his path and clinched another FOX Holeshot and the lead. However this time, Febvre rode strongly and following a strong battle managed to make a great move to pass the Gold Plate on lap 8 of 18. Gajser followed the French rider and passed Prado too. Febvre had to deal with a fast-pacing Gajser who tried to pass a couple of times. Prado held his own and won the race in front of Gajser. Unfortunately, both riders missed out on the podium, finishing 5th for Gajser and 9thfor Febvre.
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|905
|2
|Romain Febvre
|832
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|737
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|667
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|632
Prado was riding his own race in 3rd until lap 17 when he crashed and moved down to 6th position. This mistake denied him the perfect win which would have been the cherry on the cake. In the end Prado went 1-6 to finish 2nd overall. This mistake benefitted two riders immensely. First, Fernandez who was solidly riding in 4th from the opening lap and then finished 3rd to get the 3rd place on the podium for the first time since Germany. Second, Seewer who battled so hard with Forato for the 5th place. The Swiss knew he had to pass the Italian to get on the podium. Seewer in the end managed to make a beautiful move and went elbow to elbow with Forato over a couple of corners. Seewer in the end got the better of Forato and moved up to 5thand then 4th with Prado’s crash which offered him his 3rd Grand Prix victory of the season.
Unfortunately, Forato had to settle for 5 going 3-5 for 4th overall. This was his best finish of the season but the young Italian sit on the podium for a large part of the race to see it disappear in the end.
Jonass rode another strong race to go 7th from start to finish and get the 6th overall while Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod went 10-8 for 10th overall. Coldenhoff settled for 9th in the end to finish 8th overall.
Jorge Prado:
“Oh what a day! It was a pity that I made a mistake otherwise I would have gotten the overall but hey I’m the new World Champion and it’s just amazing you know. I would never imagine at the beginning of the season to be up here with this Gold Plate. It was such hard work the whole season and many people didn’t believe that it was possible but I believe in myself and I knew I could make it happened and here I am, the best of the year.I cannot ask for anything better, I enjoy and I am World Champion, I dreamed about that moment all my life.”
Jeremy Seewer:
“The track was pretty fast and high-speed racing so it was hard to make a pass and make the difference. I knew in the second race that I had to get Alby (Forato) to get on the podium but I didn’t know I could win the GP. Of course, Jorge made a mistake but I’ll take it and the fans here are crazy and noise they make is amazing. Big congratulations to Jorge (Prado) for an amazing season, he deserves to be World Champion. Unfortunately I was too far off but I’m feeling good now and I’m looking forward for the last race and for next season.”
Ruben Fernandez:
“This has been tough in the last races since I had that crash in Finland as I have been dealing all the time with injuries and couldn’t not ride the weeks. But I finally felt better and could put on the work during the week and work hard. I felt more prepared for this Grand Prix and felt confident to get a result, so I am so happy to be getting back on the podium. The second heat was really fun and I enjoyed it a lot and felt like myself again with a good speed. I’m happy to get back into my rhythm for the next races.”
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
Andrea Adamo Crowned 2023 MX2 World Champion on Home Soil While Geerts Wins It In Maggiora
MAGGIORA (Italy) – The MXGP of Italy concluded from the best of manner for all the Italian crowd with the crowning of home hero Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo. Adamo won in Maggiora his first MX2 World Championship after showing an incredible mental strength and not let the pressure get to him.
The Italian bided his time this season to get his first Red Plate on the 8th round in Latvia. Adamo had to fight off with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf for the Red plate in a give and take that last until Indonesia where the KTM rider grasped the Red Plate to never let it go again. His first rival of the season was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts who held the Red Plate for the first part of the season before getting injured although the Belgian came back for more but Adamo superbly continued to perform and keep the leadership of the Championship.
Geerts got injured again in Finland and Adamo had then to deal with the pressure from his teammate Liam Everts right until this Grand Prix of Italy. But it was the time of Adamo to shine in front of his fans who came in large number to support him throughout the weekend. However Adamo’s determination has been second to none with few unlucky events during races that made him fight his way back several times showing epic comebacks which contributed to excellent record this season. Adamo got 10 podiums, 4 Race wins and 2 Grand Prix victories. His consistency was simply the best of any riders this season and Adamo will now be able to enjoy the last Gran Prix of the season in Great Britain before the huge 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée with Team Italy.
In Race 1, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder clinched the FOX Holeshot and pulled away quickly in front of Jago Geerts and Red Plate Andrea Adamo. Laengenfelder was on a league of his own during that race as he controlled it from start to finish to win his second race of the weekend after the RAM Qualifying Race.
Adamo who found himself in 3rd place after a good start tried to close in on Geerts and ecen maage to show a wheel a couple of times but Geerts showed amazing composure and answered Adamo’s attacks by speeding up his pace to stay in front. Adamo then got a scare when he landed on the side of the track hitting his chest off the handle bar. Geerts got off the hook and finished in 2nd place in the end.
For Adamo things tensed with his closest rival Liam Everts closing in on him to try to deny Adamo the mighty win home soil. Adamo managed to keep a cool head to bring it home in 3rd place while Everts solidly stayed 4th.
Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen disrupted the status quo in front him as the rookie found himself in 10th place on the opening lap to simply making his way forward with great talent. L.Coenen managed to get to 6th on lap 12 of 17 behind the consistent F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmowho was fighting earlier with Everts and Adamo for the 3rd spot. The young Belgian didn’t settle and managed to pass Horgmo with two corners to go, to finish 5th while Horgmo finished 6th.
The other great comeback was the one from Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Thibault Benistant who was 2nd after the start but went off track and lost some positions to see himself in 5th on the turn of the opening lap. The Frenchman crashed again a lap later to move down to 11th place but made a terrific comeback to finish 7th in the end showing his talent along the way as he overtook his teammate, Rick Elzinga. Elzinga finished 8th in the end in front of Kay De Wolf made a couple of mistakes during the race.
In Race 2, Laengenfelder clinched his 10th FOX Holeshot but this time not for long as Geerts made a wonderful move to pass him and take the lead. Geerts would never let the lead go as he fought and won the intense battle with Laengenfelder during the whole race. Geerts in the end held onto the lead to win his first Grand Prix since Flanders. Laengenfelder missed out on the perfect weekend and settled for 2nd to get on the 2nd step of the podium.
MXGP of Italy - MX2September 17, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|9 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|7 - 5
|Yamaha
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|779
|2
|Jago Geerts
|706
|3
|Liam Everts
|702
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|702
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|558
For Adamo, things looked simple on paper, he had to gain 4 points on Everts to be crowned Champion. Adamo got a better start than his teammate in 5th position with Everts being 8th on the opening lap. Everts showed great fighting spirit as he got right behind Adamo on lap 6 of 18. This is when Adamo decided to push up and take his destiny into his own hands. Adamo quickly passed Benistant and WZ Racing Team’s Oriol Oliver over the course of 2 laps. Adamo kept pushing to keep his 3rd place while Everts needed to overtake a couple of riders to deny the Italian. However on lap 15 Everts crashed and retire from the race and got disqualified for accepting outside assistance. The Championship was decided as Adamo crossed the line in 3rdplace seeing all his team and family there to greet and celebrate with the 2023 MX2 World Championship.
Benistant settled in the end for 5th to get the 5th overall while Oliver settled for 11th after crashing out of 4thplace. De Wolf rode solidly again to finish 4th from the 9th place on the opening lap to finish 4th overall showing that he is getting back his rhythm before the Nations. Horgmo stayed again consistent to finish 6th overall. L.Coenen showed again an impressive comeback from the 22nd place on the opening lap to the 7th place in the end and get 7th overall. F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s David Braceras got a good result to go 14-8 to go 8th overall.
Andrea Adamo:
“What an emotion, I didn’t plan to win here in Italy because I was expecting to win it in Materley but today I did two good races. I’m sure that with a better start I could have fight with Simon (Laengenfelder) and Jago (Geerts), but today I just enjoyed the races and got two 3-3 that was enough to bring me the championship. What a moment it weas to win in front of the home fans too.”
Jago Geerts:
“I’m really happy to win a GP again; today I was fast and I had a good feeling with the bike and of course is always nice to be back on top. I’m still not 100% but I’m improving week by week and now my goal is to have a good and solid race in Matterly and of course for the end of season at the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations with Team Belgium.”
Simon Laengenfelder:
"It was a very good weekend for me, I think one of the best weekend after winning the RAM Qualifying Race I had good feeling in Race 1 and I managed to win it while in Race 2 the track was much faster and they ripped it and it was really nice to ride like that so finally I’m happy to be there on the podium again."