UnPhiltered

Another week, another column of your burning questions we fired at Phil Nicoletti. The #69 plate made it into last week's SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship playoff round yet again with his Last Chance Qualifier mastery. Filthy Phil got a holeshot last Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway and even led a few laps at the start of the moto. What will next weekend, the SMX finale, look like for the LCQ champ? The LA Memorial Coliseum is patiently waiting for the battle of all battles.

As always, if you have any questions or thoughts to share with Phil, send them on over to Phil@RacerXOnline.com

Phil,

OMG a holeshot!? Incredible! How’d you pull that against the factory bikes without the best gate pick? What was it like leading?

Jimmy Bling

To be honest, in the 450 class it is much more realistic to pull a holeshot on a privateer bike than in the 250—a 250 can only be so fast. But what a factory team does have is data—they can record all their starts from practice all day long. They can create a start map with more and less power depending on the dirt. It’s always a badass tool to have. Twisted does a great job for me, but to have the ability to do it on race day when no one is there is hard. Until you’re on a team that can fully access that capability and have someone who can change that stuff on the fly, then it’s hard. Back in the JGR days I had start maps for every single dirt composition. Hence why Barcia, myself, Brayton, and Grant could always be up front. Dean Baker and Mitchell Key had us dialed. But with all that, you still HAVE to be a good starter. This past weekend was very challenging. The ruts were 30 feet long. The shadow in the ruts were horrible. A lot of it comes down to technique. Or luck. In my case, it was most definitely luck. As far as leading. It wasn’t so great. I didn’t execute anything that I planned on the parade lap. Leading was short-lived.