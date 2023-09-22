1992 Budds Creek 500 National: A couple months later, in his last AMA Pro Motocross National, Bayle slowed down again to help Kawasaki’s Mike Kiedrowski—unnecessarily, as it turned out—clinch the 500 title over Stanton again. Bayle and Stanton were actually Honda teammates, but their relationship was, well, not very good at that time.

2001 Steel City 125 National: After Red Bull KTM rider Grant Langston's rear wheel collapsed, assuring Mike Brown the title, the Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider slowed down and let Factory Connection Honda rider Branden Jesseman by for second in the moto, with gave the overall win (and the all-time 125 record to that point) to Ricky Carmichael, who had dropped down to a Kawasaki KX125 for that last national in an attempt to get that record. RC ended up with a 3-1 to Brown's 1-3.

2002 Unadilla 125 National: This was the beginning of the James Stewart-Chad Reed rivalry. Kawasaki-mounted James waved Yamaha of Troy's Chad by, just so he could pass him again in one of the ultimate motocross flex moves. It should be mentioned that Reed was just coming of a shoulder separation at Southwick and probably wasn’t 100%, but after that he and James would spend the rest of their careers seemingly ready to drop the gloves and go at it.

2003 125 Nationals: Red Bull KTM teammates Langston and Ryan Hughes were battling for the 125 National Championship, but Kawasaki’s Stewart was closing rapidly after missing the first few rounds of the season with a broken collarbone. But when he returned, he won every single moto! KTM team manager Larry Brooks ordered several other KTM teammates to slow down for Langston and Hughes in different motos toward the end of the season. Turns out Stewart’s bid for a comeback ended too early, as did the Langston/Hughes duel. The Kenworth’s National in Troy, Ohio, was postponed due to flooding, moved to the end of the season, and then canceled completely after the floods returned. Langston ended up edging Hughes for the title, based on having the points lead leaving the Steel City National, which ended up being the finale after Kenworthy’s was canceled.

2005 Glen Helen 125 National: Remember when Red Bull KTM’s Mike Alessi took out Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Ivan Tedesco early on in the last moto of the championship, then tried to prevent Tedesco from getting started up again? Everyone probably does. But what’s been mostly forgotten is that Tedesco’s teammate Matt Walker stopped and tried to help Ivan, which in turn led to a penalty from not only Alessi but Walker as well.

2017 New Jersey SX: Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey got a gift from teammate Marvin Musquin after Eli Tomac had a terrible main event and basically lost his title shot. Musquin took the race lead from Dungey and poured salt on the Tomac wound by letting Dungey by on the last lap of the 450 main event—a race that was ultimately the future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Dungey’s last ever AMA Supercross win.