This weekend in Maggiora, Italy, Jorge Prado won his first ever MXGP title in the FIM Motocross World Championship. This, along with his two MX2 class titles from 2018 and 2019, makes his third World Championship. Though the 22-year-old admits he is not concerned with setting records, like some of his predecessors, he only cares about winning races. He did quite a bit of that this season, winning 14 motos so far (with one round to go), more than any of his competition, on his way to the title. The Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing rider out of Spain met up with the press this week to talk about what this title means to him and much more.

Jorge, MXGP World Champion, it feels quite good to hear this I suppose? Talk to us about the highs and lows of your season, and how it felt to cross the finish line first in the first moto at Maggiora, knowing that you won the title. Is it special because it is not only your first MXGP title but GasGas first MXGP title as well.

Jorge Prado: Yes, it is something very, very special, for me it is a dream come true. Since I was a kid, my only dream was to be MXGP World Champion. And I think all of the titles throughout the years were kind of preparation for 2023 when I had to opportunity and possibility because I worked, and the team worked, all in one perfect way. So, we had to opportunity to fight for this title and all of the years of preparation helped me to make it happen. When I crossed the finish line and I saw all of my friends, my family, my team, the close people around me, celebrating this title, it meant the world to me because we all know how hard it is to get World Champion. And sometimes you go for years where you think, “It's never going to happen” or you think it's very impossible to make it. But I think when you start thinking positive and you wake up every day working hard to get your dream done, I think it is a big advantage. When you love the sport and love what you do, I think it is the most important thing to do to make it a reality. I think the people around me also wake up every day with the dream of becoming MXGP World Champion, so I think that’s why this year we got it done. So, it was super special for me and super special for the team. And having an Italian team and winning in Italy, it was just the perfect place for them as well. So, I proud that I could make it happen for them there. Also, for the brand, for GasGas, the first World title for GasGas and also for Spain, the first ever Spanish guy winning MXGP. So, it was just a combination of so many things that made that day super special, and winning made it even better, even sweeter. I am out of words; the feeling is very difficult to describe.

You obviously have the three titles, Stefan Everts and Jeffrey Herlings were always busy with how many titles they wanted to win, do you have that or are you just taking it year by year?

I never think about titles, obviously when I am racing I try to win but at the end of the day the most important thing for me is to be happy and enjoy my riding and enjoy my bike. When I can do that, I think everything comes together for good results. For the future I don’t think about, “I want to get 11 or 12 pro titles,” I just want to win as much as I can while I am racing and enjoy the moment. I think that’s the most important thing because that’s why we ride motocross because we love it, so, to don’t lose this passion is my number one priority.